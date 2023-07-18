NASCAR QNA: Martin Truex comfy with a lobster, but not with big decision about future

Why can’t Martin Truex make up his mind?

Those involved don’t just want an answer, they need an answer about Martin Truex’s racing future beyond this coming November. Truex says he’s unsure, and retirement, at 43, might be the way he goes.

He also says he's bad with big decisions, which certainly doesn't help things.

That sounds odd on the surface, since he just won his third race of the season and is an obvious championship contender. But when you’ve made enough bank deposits to guarantee financial comfort, and when you consider the commitment demanded by a full-time NASCAR gig, you can understand the lure of cruising away at a safe highway speed.

Martin Truex dominated Monday at New Hampshire.

A big-league race team is also a major marketing tool, and it requires lots of cubic dollars under the hood, which in turn requires plenty of up-front effort that isn’t slapped together in a few weeks. It takes months, which is why Joe Gibbs Racing needs to know soon about Truex’s plans.

Has anyone ever looked more comfortable than Martin Truex with the New Hampshire lobster?

Probably not and with good reason.

He grew up in a family of saltwater fishermen, and not just the recreational sort. His father, Martin Sr., and late uncle Barney Truex forged a commercial seafood company that is among the industry’s biggest to this day — Sea Watch International. Clamming is its specialty.

July 17: Martin Truex Jr. hoists the 22-pound lobster awarded to the winner of the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Martin Jr. grew up with a fishing pole practically growing out of his right arm, and spent plenty of time on his dad’s bigger boats off the Jersey shore.

Some New Hampshire winners over the years have recoiled when handed the traditional lobster in Victory Lane. Truex treated it like an old friend.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR QNA: Martin Truex Jr. comfy with lobster, not big decisions