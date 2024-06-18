NASCAR QNA: Kyle Busch talks potential reunions as current season remains in the dumper

Forget Martin Truex, is Kyle Busch also a lame-duck for the rest of 2024?

Not sure how you feel about worms, but Kyle opened a whole can of ’em this past week.

Given how the No. 19 seat at Joe Gibbs Racing opens up with Truex’s retirement at season’s end, Kyle was asked if he could ever envision returning to the team where he won his two championships and the bulk of his 63 career Cup wins.

Just last year, Kyle got out of the box hot with Richard Childress Racing, winning three times by early June, but by playoff time the team was facing headwinds nearly every week. This season has brought more struggles, including a 35th at Iowa due to a broken water pump.

Things didn't get any better for Kyle Busch this past weekend at Iowa.

So it probably isn’t the best time to ask about career options. Then again, why not?

What did Kyle say and what does it mean?

Asked about a potential Gibbs reunion, Kyle started innocently enough, quickly picked up the pace, tossed in another wildcard (Hendrick Motorsports!) and eventually tried to reconcile with the here and now.

“I would say anything is possible,” he began. “Certainly, if I was welcome, I would go back. If Hendrick welcomed me back, I would go back. But right now I’m at RCR with my group of guys … we’re trying to work and build this program and make RCR great again.”

Kyle’s RCR deal was for two years and an option for 2025, and we assume the option belongs to the owner. Still, these are the types of things that make for uncomfortable team meetings.

