NASCAR will be celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and the debut event in that celebration will be, of course, a parade of vehicles.

NASCAR will have a float in the Jan. 2 Pasadena (California) Tournament of Roses parade, one of the country’s most famous and long-lasting parades. It’s held annually as part of the runup to the Rose Bowl college football game.

NASCAR’s float will spotlight the organization’s 75th anniversary diamond logo and also will serve to promote the Feb. 5 Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“We’re beyond thrilled to be participating in such an incredible spectacle as the Rose Parade,” said NASCAR Vice President of Marketing Services Patrick Rogers in a NASCAR release. “There’s truly no better way to enter NASCAR’s 75th year than by celebrating at an event that brings people together through immense creativity and color.”

Floats in the Rose Parade are decorated with natural elements such as florals, seeds, fresh leaves, nuts and spices.

NASCAR raced in the LA Coliseum last February.

Read more about NASCAR

Friday 5: Will Petty GMS be next breakthrough Cup team? Dr. Diandra: 2022 by the numbers: Overview Mike Kelley new crew chief for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

NASCAR puts a ride in the Rose Parade originally appeared on NBCSports.com