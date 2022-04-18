NASCAR, Psyonix announce 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass

SAN DIEGO — Psyonix, the San Diego video game developer, announced that NASCAR is returning to Rocket League with the 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass available Wednesday on all platforms.

The 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass will feature new NASCAR-themed content throughout the year. The first content drop available in the Item Shop in April features three Cars (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang, NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro, and NASCAR Next Gen Toyota Camry), nine NASCAR team Decals and Player Banners, and Next Gen Goodyear Racing Wheels. The nine NASCAR teams featured in the first content drop, along with which car their Decals will be available for, are:

Front Row Motorsports No. 34 (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Decal)

RFK Racing No. 17 (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Decal)

Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Decal)

Team Penske No. 12 (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Decal)

Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 (NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Spire Motorsports No. 7 (NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Trackhouse Racing No. 1 (NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Richard Childress Racing No. 8 (NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 (NASCAR Next Gen Toyota Camry Decal)

The 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass will be available for 1100 Credits from April 20 through April 26. Additional content will be added to the Pass later in the year around upcoming NASCAR races and players who own the Fan Pass will have the new items added to their inventory automatically. Additional content includes three Next Gen Decals and three NASCAR-inspired Decals for the Octane, Fennec and Dominus.

The Fan Pass is part of the multi-year collaboration between Psyonix and NASCAR started in 2021, and makes its debut in-game ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 race at Talladega on April 24. At the race, fans will be able to play Rocket League at the Allied Esports gaming truck put on in partnership with NASCAR.