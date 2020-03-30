NASCAR Productions nominated for Sports Emmy Awards

FOX, NBC and NASCAR Productions together received eight Sports Emmy Award nominations for NASCAR broadcasts and related programming, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced in a release.

NASCAR Productions was nominated for Outstanding Post-Produced Audio/Sound for its work on Radioactive: The Championship Race, which aired on FS1 following the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway. NASCAR Productions also earned a nomination in the Outstanding Sports Promotional Announcement category for the popular FS1 documentary, UNRIVALED: Earnhardt vs. Gordon.

FOX was nominated for its coverage of the 61st Daytona 500 and received two nominations for the George Wensel Technical Achievement Award (Broadcast Analytics and Virtual Set). After winning the award last year, FS1 was again nominated for its production of the daily afternoon show, NASCAR Race Hub.

Both FOX and NBC were nominated in the Outstanding Live Event Audio/Sound category for the networks’ live coverage of NASCAR Cup Series races in 2019.

The 41st annual Sports Emmy Awards ceremony, originally scheduled for April 28 in New York, has been postponed until later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.