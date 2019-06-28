NASCAR 'probably won't' have 38 Cup Series races in 2021

There will be two races in one weekend at Pocono in 2020. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Could the Cup Series schedule get shorter in 2021? It’s certainly possible.

NASCAR president Steve Phelps said Friday that the sanctioning body “probably won’t” have the same number of races at the same number of tracks that currently populate the Cup schedule. There are now 38 Cup Series races (including two non-points events) spread out among 23 tracks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Will we go to exactly the same number of race tracks, exactly the same number of events?” Phelps asked on SiriusXM on Friday morning “We probably won’t. I don’t think there are going to be massive, wholesale changes. With that said, we’re going to continue to listen to what the fans have to say because this is their sport and we need to make sure that we’re giving them what they want.”

ICYMI: @NASCAR President @stevephelps joined @TheMikeBagley & @PPistone on #TMDNASCAR and provided an update on the 2020 schedule as well as the next generation racecar currently in development #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/oouWzqPPuH — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) June 28, 2019

Story continues

Hopefully NASCAR isn’t only listening to the fans via its fan council surveys. The sanctioning body posits questions to members of its fan council that are extremely skewed and biased to get the answers that it wants. While NASCAR likes to pay lip service to its fans, we all know that fan input really isn’t the top influence for NASCAR decisions.

The sanctioning body is set to potentially make bigger changes to the 2021 schedule after making tweaks to a stagnant schedule in 2020. Phoenix is the last race of the season in 2020 and the annual title race at Homestead was moved to March. Pocono is hosting two races in one weekend instead of having two races over two weekends and Indianapolis replaces Daytona as the Fourth of July weekend race.

There are myriad other changes too.

It’s no secret that the current Cup Series schedule is way too long. While 38 events might have worked in the mid-2000s when NASCAR was at its peak, it’s fair to argue that the series needs a longer offseason to build up anticipation for the coming year. The 2020 Daytona 500 is just 13 weeks after the 2019 season finale.

If the schedule gets shorter, it probably won’t be by much. NASCAR won’t be suddenly cutting the Cup schedule to 25 races. But an elimination of a few races (the season-opening exhibition Clash being a good place to start) seems feasible.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

More from Yahoo Sports:





