NASCAR President Steve Phelps: ‘No other sport can match what NASCAR has done’
NASCAR President Steve Phelps discusses the positive momentum for NASCAR during his annual press conference at Championship Weekend in Phoenix.
NASCAR President Steve Phelps discusses the positive momentum for NASCAR during his annual press conference at Championship Weekend in Phoenix.
NASCAR President Steve Phelps spoke to the media Friday about a potential behind-the-scenes series, the Next Gen car and future schedules.
In the triumphant moments after his 2010 Indianapolis 500 victory, team owner Chip Ganassi made sure to briefly stop by a pair of celebrations at the track to be properly feted for the win. Then — even as the crowd was still exiting the track — he gathered his traveling party and quickly made his […]
NASCAR denounced its association with the “Let's go, Brandon” political cry being used across the country as an insult directed at President Joe Biden. Steve Phelps, NASCAR's president, said Friday the top motorsports series in the United States does not want to be associated with politics “on the left or the right.” Phelps also said NASCAR will pursue action against any illegal use of its trademarks on merchandise boasting the slogan.
This is one of the least sophisticated burglary attempts we’ve seen in a while…
President Biden's and the Democrats’ Build Back Better Act includes a provision that specifically prohibits religious schools from using infrastructure grants to improve their facilities.
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota for Saturday’s Xfinity Series championship was a late arrival Friday at Phoenix Raceway, riding into the garage on an alternate hauler after the team’s primary transporter broke down in Texas. RELATED: Phoenix weekend schedule The team quickly unloaded the primary car that Daniel Hemric will drive […]
Who is getting upset in Week 10?
Martin Truex Jr. stood on pit road moments after his first victory at Phoenix over a Cup career stretching nearly 20 years and quickly put a target on a more meaningful race at the track. “I wish it was November,” Truex said. “Hopefully, we can come back in November and have a shot at the championship.”
Byron Kennedy said getting $500,000 for the ball was never an option for him.
Native Pittsburgher Mike McCarthy needed a moment after a larger-than-life figure from his youth casually walked past his press conference. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Giants head coach Joe Judge touched on Kadarius Toney's ill-received tweet about Henry Ruggs III's situation in Las Vegas.
Brad Keselowski's move from Team Penske highlights a extraordinarily busy silly season.
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson on the disappointment of losing star guard Kyrie Irving to season-ending shoulder surgery
We haven’t heard from Aaron Rodgers about the fact that he lied about being vaccinated and ultimately was outed as being unvaccinated. When we do, we may hear about his frustration with the process that culminated in his ruse being exposed. Per a league source (the same one who tried to tell me on October [more]
Packers' Aaron Rodgers hit almost every anti-vax talking point there is Friday in trying to justify why he isn’t vaccinated and why he lied about it.
You may disagree with the method. But it’s hard to disagree with the result. All signs are pointing to the Browns releasing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Then, if no one claims the balance of his $14.5 million on waivers (all terminations after the trade deadline require exposure to waivers), Beckham becomes a free agent for [more]
Draymond Green spoke for many NBA players in requesting that league investigators and commissioner Adam Silver apply the same discipline standards to embattled Suns governor Robert Sarver as they apply to players.
Steve Smith had a message for Baker Mayfield: You're the reason Odell Beckham Jr. is no longer with the Browns.
Where do you think Odell ends up?
NASCAR champions will be crowned this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Check out the full schedule for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series' title events.