NASCAR president praises fans, hopes to 'go green' soon

On Monday, NASCAR extended its postponement of races through May 3 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The move came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended postponing or canceling events for the next eight weeks consisting of 50 or more people. On Monday, the White House released new coronavirus guidelines which included avoiding “social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.”

In the letter, Phelps again expressed his hope of returning to racing with the May 9 race weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and said NASCAR “fully intends” to run all of the postponed events this season.

“As we look broadly at the coronavirus situation that is rapidly developing in our country and abroad, what is important now is bigger than the world of sports, and we must focus on everyone’s safety and well-being,” Phelps said.

The expanded postponement now covers race weekends at Texas Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Richmond Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway and Dover International Speedway.

