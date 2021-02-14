NASCAR president on Pitbull, Michael Jordan joining NASCAR family
Steve Phelps speaks with Ashley Strohmier ahead of the 63rd Annual Daytona 500.
Hear everything Gilbert Burns had to say after the battle against Kamaru Usman. At the UFC 258 post-fight press conference, hear what Burns had to say as to why he lost to Usman. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White: Jon Jones will fight winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou
Recency bias may compel fans to hold Brady or Jordan in higher esteem, but the vast sum of Bill Russell's accomplishments remain unmatched.
DE J.J. Watt will be looking for a new team after the Houston Texans released him. Here are seven teams that make sense.
A top off the tee? It's the stuff nightmares are made of, but even major champions like Francesco Molinari do it occasionally.
Alex Bowman will lead the field to green in this weekend's NASCAR Cup season-opening Daytona 500. Here's how and when you can watch the race
James Harden continues to facilitate as well as anyone in the NBA -- this time, his efforts helped lead to a win.
Toni Breidinger will become the first Arab American female driver to participate in a NASCAR national series.
A legendary Pittsburgh sandwich shop has made a tempting offer to T.J. and Derek Watt regarding brother J.J.
LeBron James hasn't been warned for flopping since the 2013 playoffs when he was fined $5,000 for flopping.
Check out Sunday's tee times for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as well as the TV and streaming schedule.
Nick Kyrgios renewed his running feud with Novak Djokovic on Sunday when he mocked the world number one with a grand entrance to an empty Margaret Court Arena for his doubles match. Before a men's doubles match with partner Thanasi Kokkinakis, the Australian imitated the way Djokovic celebrates victories with extravagant gestures to all four corners of a stadium. "Just feeling the love," the maverick Australian, knocked out of the singles by Dominic Thiem on Friday night, said when asked to explain his entrance.
NASCAR’s Daytona 500 is Sunday. What’s the weather like in Daytona Beach? More rainy weather updates here.
Reigning champion Novak Djokovic came through a tough examination of his fitness as the top seed beat Canadian powerhouse Milos Raonic 7-6(4) 4-6 6-1 6-4 on Sunday to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals. Djokovic, who injured a side muscle during a five-set win over Taylor Fritz on Friday and suggested he might not be able to continue, showed hints of discomfort on the way to becoming the second male player to reach 300 Grand Slam match wins. Fourteenth seed Raonic had never previously taken a set off Djokovic in three previous Grand Slam meetings so when he snatched the second set a surprise looked possible.
The New Orleans Saints created almost $30 million in 2021 salary cap space through Nick Easton's release and Drew Brees' big pay cut.
A playmaking safety and a defensive line reinforcement projected
Shough started all seven of Oregon's games in 2020.
Third seed Dominic Thiem slumped out of the Australian Open in lacklustre fashion on Sunday, complaining of undisclosed physical issues after being thrashed 6-4 6-4 6-0 in the fourth round by Grigor Dimitrov. The U.S. Open champion, who came back from two sets down to beat Nick Kyrgios in a third round battle on Friday night, looked out of sorts from the beginning of the contest and made an uncharacteristic 41 unforced errors. "A combination of some little physical issues, plus a real bad day, plus the fact that he's a great player ... a result like that can happen," Thiem said.
The final two practice sessions for the season-opening Daytona 500 were washed out by rain on Saturday. Polesitter Alex Bowman was among the drivers who were looking to troubleshoot on Saturday, one day before NASCAR's most prominent race. Bowman wasn't able to get a lap in around the 2 1/2-mile track at Daytona International Speedway but did get his car on the track.
Most players would be content to rest the day before a big match, but not Serena Williams. The 23-times Grand Slam champion said she had to step in to avert an "emergency" at her clothing line on Saturday, a day ahead of her Australian Open last 16 match against Aryna Sabaleka. Williams, who beat the Belarusian 6-4 2-6 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals, said the situation was "so crazy".
The Raiders may trade backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, and New England has been mentioned as a possible destination. Mike Reiss of ESPN sees the Patriots as a potential trading partner for the Raiders, noting that Mariota’s $10.6 million salary would easily fit under the Patriots’ cap, and the Patriots may be willing to give up [more]