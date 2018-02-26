NASCAR’s preliminary entry lists for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

All three of NASCAR’s national series will be at the same track this weekend for the last time until late March.

The Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series begin the West Coast swing with a visit to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It’s the first of two NASCAR race weekends at the 1.5-mile track this season.

Here are the entry lists for each race.

Cup – Pennzoil 400

There are 37 cars entered for the race, an increase of one entry from Atlanta.

Premium Motorsports has two entries. Joey Gase will drive the No. 55 Chevrolet, which does not have a charter. No driver is attached to the N0. 15 Chevrolet yet.

Justin Marks is listed in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet, but Cole Custer will make his first Cup start in the car.

Last year, Martin Truex Jr. won the race after passing Brad Keselowski and leading the final two laps. He beat Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity- Boyd Gaming 300

There are 41 entries for the race, including four full-time Cup drivers.

Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney are entered. Kyle Busch will make his first Xfinity start of the year in the No. 18.

Joe Nemechek is entered in JD Motorsports’ No. 15 Chevrolet. He drove the car at Daytona and finished 23rd.

There is not a driver attached to B.J. McLeod Motorsports’ No. 99 Chevrolet.

Last year, Joey Logano won over Kyle Larson and Daniel Suarez after leading 106 of 200 laps.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Stratosphere 200

There are 31 entries for the inaugural running of this race.

Kyle Busch is entered in the N0. 51 Toyota.

John Hunter Nemechek is entered into the N0. 8 Chevrolet for Nemco Motorsports.

Justin Marks is entered in the N0. 54 Toyota owned by DGR-Crosley. It will be Marks’ first Truck start since 2016 at Atlanta.

There is no driver attached to the No. 74 Chevrolet owned by Mike Harmon Racing.

In the series’ last visit to Las Vegas in September, Ben Rhodes scored his first-career win after leading the seven laps.

Click here for the entry list.