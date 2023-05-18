NASCAR, Powerball team up for VIP Championship Weekend experience, shot at $1 million

NASCAR® and Powerball® are teaming up to give fans a unique winning experience during the NASCAR Playoffs. As 16 drivers battle for the NASCAR Cup Series title, 16 lottery players will have a unique opportunity to go head-to-head for a championship of their own through a new promotion called the NASCAR Powerball Playoff.

The NASCAR Powerball Playoff will culminate with four lottery players winning a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend™ at Phoenix Raceway, Nov. 3-5, and the chance to win $1 million in a special drawing televised live from the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race™ on Sunday, Nov. 5 (3 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The promotion will begin at the state level with participating lotteries selecting entrants, by a method of their choosing, to form a national pool. Sixteen semi-finalists will be drawn from the national pool, with no more than one semi-finalist per lottery advancing. The 16 semi-finalists will be announced during the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 26 (7 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The semi-finalists will then go head-to-head in a series of drawings that will coincide with the elimination rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs. The four semi-finalists still in the playoffs after the fourth drawing will win a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Nov. 3-5, and advance as finalists to the $1 million drawing. Cash prizes will be awarded to all 16 national semi-finalists based on their elimination position.

Drawing Date Announcement Playoffs 1. Aug. 12 Aug. 26 at Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway 16 semi-finalists advance 2. Sept. 9 Sept. 16 at Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway 12 semi-finalists advance 4 eliminated win $2,500 3. Oct. 1 Oct. 8 at Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway 8 semi-finalists advance 4 eliminated win $5,000 4. Oct. 11 Oct. 29 at Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway 4 finalists advance & win VIP trip 4 eliminated win $7,500 5. Nov. 5 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway One $1 million winner 3 $10,000 winners

The VIP trip experience includes roundtrip airfare for two to Phoenix, three nights hotel accommodations — double occupancy, two Ally Curve Hospitality Club passes for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on Nov. 4 and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Nov. 5, two passes for VIP experiences at Phoenix Raceway including NASCAR Cup Series™ VIP access, NASCAR team hauler tour, MRN radio booth tour, pace car rides, and Victory Lane access, welcome dinner and all meals, and ground transportation to scheduled events and activities.

Participating lotteries will kick off in-state contests and second-chance drawings through the 2023 NASCAR season. Participating lottery jurisdictions include Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Lottery Entry Periods