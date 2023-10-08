NASCAR Powerball Playoff Round of 8 is revealed on Charlotte weekend

Oct. 8: The field of semi-finalists in the race to $1 million has been cut in half following the second elimination drawing in the NASCAR Powerball Playoff. NASCAR and Powerball announced Sunday, during the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the eight semi-finalists who have advanced in the playoff for a chance to win a VIP trip to NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway and the $1 million grand prize.

The semi-finalists in the Round of 8 include:

Misty Goad — Tucson, Ariz.

Marcelo Jo — Boca Raton, Fla.

Donald Pope — Michigan City, Ind.

Walter Held — Independence, Ky.

Stephanie Walker — West Point, Miss.

Peter Schmitz — Santa Fe, N.M.

Angela Tamba — Harrisburg, Pa.

Barbara Wipf — Sioux Falls, S.D.

The four semi-finalists eliminated from the playoff have each won a $5,000 prize for making it to the Round of 12, they include:

Richelle Abbott — Gardiner, Maine

Joseph Medina — Franklin, Neb.

Robert Wilkinson — Oakland Gardens, N.Y.

Ronald Sewell — Columbia, S.C.

The next drawing in the NASCAR Powerball Playoff will be for the Championship 4. The four semi-finalists who advance from the Championship 4 drawing will win a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Nov. 3-5, and advance as finalists to the $1 million drawing. The Championship 4 will be announced during the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 29 (2 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App). The four players eliminated from the playoff at that time will win $7,500 each.

Be sure to check back here for updates throughout the playoffs to find out who is moving all the way to the championship final in the NASCAR Powerball Playoff.

Sept. 16: The NASCAR Powerball Playoff™ has narrowed down the field of semi-finalists, locking in the Round of 12 competitors in the race for a VIP trip to NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway and the $1 million grand prize after the first elimination drawing, the sanctioning body and the Official Lottery Game of the sport announced Saturday. The announcement was made before Saturday‘s broadcast of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (6:30 p.m. ET, USA), the final race of the Round of 16 in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

The semi-finalists in the Round of 12 include:

Misty Goad: Tucson, Ariz.

Marcelo Jo: Boca Raton, Fla.

Donald Pope: Michigan City, Ind.

Walter Held: Independence, Ky.

Richelle Abbott: Gardiner, Maine

Stephanie Walker: West Point, Miss.

Joseph Medina: Franklin, Neb.

Peter Schmitz: Santa Fe, N.M.

Robert Wilkinson: Oakland Gardens, N.Y.

Angela Tamba: Harrisburg, Pa.

Ronald Sewell: Columbia, S.C.

Barbara Wipf: Sioux Falls, S.D.

The four semi-finalists eliminated from the playoff have each won a $2,500 prize for making it to the Round of 16 and they include:

Clara Miller: Hammond, La.

Richard Day: Shoreview, Minn.

Eric Severance: Parshall, N.D.

Philip Lesiuk: Cumberland, R.I.

The remaining semi-finalists will compete in a series of elimination drawings that mirror the elimination rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs. The next drawing in the NASCAR Powerball Playoff will be for the Round of 8. The eight semi-finalists advancing in the playoff will be announced during the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 8 (2 p.m. ET, NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App). The four players eliminated from the playoff at that time will win $5,000 each.

Be sure to check back here for updates throughout the playoffs to find out who is moving all the way to the championship final in the NASCAR Powerball Playoff™.

———-

Aug. 26: The field was set for the inaugural NASCAR Powerball Playoff™. During Saturday‘s broadcast of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 from Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR and Powerball® revealed the 16 semi-finalists who will have a chance to win a VIP trip to NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway and the $1 million grand prize.

The semi-finalists in the Round of 16 include:

• Misty Goad: Tucson, Ariz.

• Marcelo Jo: Boca Raton, Fla.

• Donald Pope: Michigan City, Ind.

• Walter Held: Independence, Ky.

• Clara Miller: Hammond, La.

• Richelle Abbott: Gardiner, Maine

• Richard Day: Shoreview, Minn.

• Stephanie Walker: West Point, Miss.

• Eric Severance: Parshall, N.D.

• Joseph Medina: Franklin, Neb.

• Peter Schmitz: Santa Fe, N.M.

• Robert Wilkinson: Oakland Gardens, N.Y.

• Angela Tamba: Harrisburg, Pa.

• Philip Lesiuk: Cumberland, R.I.

• Ronald Sewell: Columbia, S.C.

• Barbara Wipf: Sioux Falls, S.D.

The semi-finalists will compete in a series of elimination drawings that mirror the elimination rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs. Next up is the Round of 12 drawing that will be announced during the Bass Pro Shops Night Right on Sept. 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The four players eliminated from the playoff at that time will win $2,500 each.

Other eliminations will occur on Oct. 8 during the Charlotte Motor Speedway road-course race and the Oct. 29 race at Martinsville Speedway. The four semi-finalists still in the playoff after that will win a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend™ at Phoenix Raceway, Nov. 3-5, and advance as finalists to the $1 million drawing.

To get to today’s drawing, all semi-finalists had to enter the national promotion through one of 24 participating state lotteries. Participating lotteries held in-state contests and second-chance drawings throughout the 2023 NASCAR regular season to form a national pool of entrants. The 16 semi-finalists were then randomly selected from the national pool during a preliminary drawing on Aug. 12.