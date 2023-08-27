NASCAR Powerball Playoff Round of 16 is set
The Round of 16 is set in the NASCAR Powerball Playoff™ -- see which semi-finalists will battle it out for the right to move on.
The Round of 16 is set in the NASCAR Powerball Playoff™ -- see which semi-finalists will battle it out for the right to move on.
Bautista has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season.
No suspects have been named or apprehended in the shooting.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
Holloway took down "The Korean Zombie" in the third round.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Red rookie Spencer Steer seemed to make a great catch ... but didn't.
The Niners picked Sam Darnold over Lance to back up Brock Purdy.
Elliott finished 32nd at Watkins Glen and can't make the playoffs via points.
Which route will you take to build a winning fantasy football team? Antonio Losada has you covered with a breakdown for each strategy.
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski analyzes the final results of a recent Yahoo Fantasy Superflex mock draft.
No team has won three straight national titles since Minnesota in the 1930s.
Ohtani’s free agency will now have complications. That won’t stop a horde of eager suitors from offering hundreds of millions of dollars, but it might change the shape of the eventual deal.
The Colts took a big swing on a talented QB in the draft.
What better way to conclude 'Convictions Week' on the pod then brining the Betting Bros on to provide the best bets for the 2023 NFL season. While Matt Harmon does his best to reign in Scott Pianowksi and Frank Schwab, the two quickly takeover the episode with their sports bar banter.
Kenny Pickett has been on fire during the preseason.
The Cardinals added yet another QB option with Kyler Murray still on the mend.
The Tour Championship is anyone's tournament after Collin Morikawa scorched East Lake Golf Club on Thursday.
We're almost in the heat of fantasy football draft season — so why not start thinking about team names?