NASCAR Power Rankings: When is someone going to usurp Kyle Busch?

Wake up, Pocono is over. It’s Michigan week.

1. Kyle Busch (LW: 1)

As it’s been for much of the season there’s not much drama here at No. 1. Busch got his fourth win of the season on Sunday at Pocono and leads the points standings.

Busch led 79 of the race’s 160 laps but didn’t take the lead until lap 56, meaning he ended up leading 79 of the race’s final 105 laps. Yeah, that’s a dominating victory even though Busch didn’t score a single stage point thanks to the varying strategies that played out through the race.

2. Chase Elliott (LW: 4)

Let’s check in with Elliott on his assessment of the ability to pass on Sunday after his fifth-straight top-five finish.

“It was really tough,” he said.

The team strategized its way to a fourth-place finish. Crazily enough, Brad Keselowski was the only driver among the top six that actually scored any stage points.

Brad Keselowski finished second on Sunday. (Getty Images)

3. Brad Keselowski (LW: 5)

Those varying strategies were about the only thing that were entertaining during the race. Not everything can be above average and, well, Sunday’s race was not above average.

Keselowski was above average, however. He finished second to Busch and is just two points away from third in the standings. He actually scored the most points of anyone throughout the course of the race.

“You had to be about three-quarters of a second faster than someone,” Keselowski said of trying to make a pass. “With the parity the cars have with the rules and all that you aren’t going to see that in the top 20. It is just part of it. That is the hand we are dealt. We try to make the most of it.”

4. Joey Logano (LW: 3)

Logano finished seventh and was making some moves early in the race after starting 16th. Only three drivers who started outside the top 10 finished in the top 10.

“It was brutal to pass,” Logano said. “Really hard in dirty air. Tough. Tough racing here. It was all about strategy and restarts and you saw some chaotic restart. The last restart was insane. I was in the middle of it and we were four or five-wide down into one and I wasn’t sure where I was supposed to be. You hope it all sorts out and somehow it did. That is where the race is at, trying to get a good restart and then figure out a way to get ahead of everyone on strategy.”

5. Martin Truex Jr. (LW: 2)

Truex drops three spots in the rankings after his engine went kablooie. He completed just 91 laps, though we imagine engine problems are much easier to deal with after you just won your third race of the season.

“Dropped a cylinder down the backstretch and figured I might as well pit. I thought maybe it was a possibility we were out of gas, but it started smoking out of the pipes and shut off,” Truex said.

6. Kevin Harvick (LW: 6)

Harvick beat Kyle Busch out of the pits on the final green flag pit stop cycle but he was penalized for an uncontrolled tire.

How Kevin Harvick got penalized at Pocono. (via Fox Sports 1)

Harvick then started having mechanical issues and finished 22nd. Is it better to have mechanical issues after a pit penalty that ruins your chances for a win or does it just add to the frustration?

7. Denny Hamlin (LW: 9)

Hamlin finished sixth. Guess what? He talked about how hard it was to pass too.

“Track position was just such a huge deal. I didn’t see many cars out there passing today and we were one of them that couldn’t. You got stuck behind guys and it didn't matter how old their tires were in front of you, you just got stuck behind them and we were one of those guys. Then we had an inside lane restart on the end that cost us a spot or two.”

Clint Bowyer was fifth on Sunday. (Getty Images)

8. Clint Bowyer (LW: 10)

Bowyer still finished fifth after Kyle Larson smacked into the wall off his front bumper over the final laps of the race. Bowyer’s current average finish of 12.8 is tracking to be the third-best of his career.

9. Alex Bowman (LW: 7)

Bowman was a meh 15th on Sunday after a transmission issue hurt him at the end of the race.

“We had a good car, and we just fought some handling issues off and on,” Bowman said. “[Crew chief Greg Ives]and the Axalta team made good adjustments on each stop. There at the end, it just came out of fourth gear and wouldn’t stay in. I had to hold it in place for the end of the race.”

10. Kurt Busch (LW: 8)

Busch rebounded and finished 11th after he started outside the top 20 and fell back in the first stage of the race.

11. Erik Jones (LW: NR)

A week after he hit the wall and finished last Jones got a much-needed third-place finish. He’s now in 15th in the standings, a point ahead of both Kyle Larson and Jimmie Johnson.

12. Aric Almirola (LW: 11)

Almirola was 10th and is 12th in the points standings. He gets the nod over Ryan Blaney for the final spot in the rankings because he was two spots ahead of Blaney on Sunday.

Lucky Dog: Daniel Hemric’s 13th-place finish is his best non-Talladega finish of the season.

The DNF: Austin Dillon

Dropped Out: Blaney

