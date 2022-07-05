NASCAR Power Rankings: Ross Chastain remains No. 1

A fourth-place finish Sunday at Road America was Ross Chastain‘s fourth straight top 10 and kept him in first place in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Chastain has led laps in eight of the past 16 races, totaling 426 over that span. In the past 12 races, he has eight top 10s.

Tyler Reddick scored his first Cup Series victory at Road America and burst into the power rankings at 10th place. He surged to the front in the final stage Sunday and was dominant over the closing miles, winning by 3.30 seconds.

Ryan Blaney remains in third place in the rankings with an 11th-place run Sunday.

The Cup Series races Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway (3 p.m., USA Network).

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Ross Chastain (Last week: No. 1) — Chastain continues his breakout season with Trackhouse Racing, scoring eight top 10s in the past 12 races, with wins in two of the past 13.

2. Chase Elliott (Last week: No. 2) — Elliott was strong Sunday at Road America, dominating the first two stages and leading a race-high 36 laps. He admitted making mistakes in the final stage as Tyler Reddick passed him for the lead and eventually the win.

3. Ryan Blaney (Last week: No. 3) — Blaney was up front for four laps Sunday and came home 11th. He has three top 10s in the past four races.

4. Kyle Larson (Last week: No. 6) — Larson moves up two spots this week after a third-place run Sunday. He has finished in the top 10 two consecutive weeks and has four finishes of ninth or better in the past seven races.

5. Joey Logano (Last week: No. 4) — Logano drops a position this week after a long day at Road America. He finished 27th after a spin and off-track excursion.

6. Kyle Busch (Last week: No. 6) — Busch was 29th at Road America as Toyotas continue to struggle on road courses. The day was a difficult one for Busch as he spun out on the fifth lap after contact with William Byron, sat for a long pit stop to repair damage on lap 17 and later was penalized for a crew member over the wall too soon.

Story continues

7. Christopher Bell (Last week: No. 7) –– Bell was 18th at Road America, a mid-pack finish for another struggling Toyota driver.

8. Kevin Harvick (Last week: No. 10) — Despite remaining winless, Harvick showed strength at Elkhart Lake, rallying in the final stage to finish 10th, his third consecutive top-10 run. But he dropped in the playoff standings, falling one spot below the cutoff line.

9. Denny Hamlin (Last week: No. 8) — Hamlin was 17th at Road America, his effort stained by more troubles on pit road. He was penalized twice for driving through too many pit boxes.

10. Tyler Reddick (Last week: unranked) — Before Sunday’s race, Reddick’s career worksheet showed 10 top-10 finishes without a win. He ended that streak with a dominant run in the final stage, powering past Chase Elliott for his first career victory.

Dropped out: Martin Truex Jr. (Last week: No. 9)

Read more about NASCAR

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers continue to seek answers at road courses Tyler Reddick win shakes up Cup playoff grid Winners and losers at Road America

NASCAR Power Rankings: Ross Chastain remains No. 1 originally appeared on NBCSports.com