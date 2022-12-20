NASCAR Power Rankings: The race name game

It used to be so simple. Schedule a NASCAR race and give it a name.

It could be about your town: the Richmond 250. Or your region: the Southeastern 500. Or your universe: the World 600.

Or to honor a driver: the Gwyn Staley 400.

Or it might be the best NASCAR race name of all time: the Firecracker 400, held on July 4 at Daytona International Speedway.

Then sponsor money arrived, and the NASCAR name game changed forever. Deliver a check that’s large enough, and pick almost any name you want. Here are 10 of the oddest from recent years:

1. Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 — No, you didn’t get a steak with your ticket.

2. Axalta. Faster. Tougher. Brighter. 200 — The award for most periods in a race name goes here.

3. Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips at the Glen — A real challenge for the race broadcast teams.

4. TreatMyClot.com 300 — One of the weirder medication-related race names.

5. Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 — Hopefully, the race didn’t stink.

6. 1000Bulbs.com 500 — A not-so-bright idea.

7. Buschy McBusch Race 400 — Really?

8. Call 811 Before You Dig 200 — An important reminder for all fans who bring shovels to the track.

9. Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard — The Brickyard 400 was such a fun name.

10. Axalta ‘We Paint Winners’ 400 — Axalta paints itself into a corner.

Honorable mentions: GoBowling.com 400, Powershares QQQ 300, MyAFibStory.com 400, Goody’s Headache Relief Shot 500, My Bariatric Solutions 300.

