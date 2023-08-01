NASCAR Power Rankings: Martin Truex Jr.'s advantage shrinking

Martin Truex Jr. holds on to the top spot in this week's NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings, but he has a Joe Gibbs Racing teammate challenging him for that position.

This week's rankings also sees both RFK drivers climbing into the top 10 after last weekend's race at Richmond, won by Chris Buescher.

NBC SPORTS NASCAR POWER RANKINGS

1. Martin Truex Jr. (Last week: 1st) — He has finished first, third and seventh in the last three races, scoring 137 points. He remains the points leader and has three victories this season. That’s enough to keep him in the top spot this week, but he has a teammate closing in on him …

2. Denny Hamlin (3) — He has finished seventh, first and second in the last three races, scoring 144 points. He’s moved to second in the points. Truex keeps the No. 1 spot because he has one more victory, one more top five and two more top 10s than Hamlin this season.

3. Kyle Busch (5) — His third-place finish marks his fifth top-five result in the last eight races.

4. Joey Logano (6) — His fourth-place finish at Richmond is his fourth top five in the last eight races.

5. Chase Elliott (8) — His 13th-place finish led Hendrick drivers at Richmond and was the fifth time in the last seven races he’s been the top finishing Hendrick driver. He’s 40 points from the cutline after his seventh consecutive top-15 result.

6. Kyle Larson (2) — Richmond spring winner struggled and finished 19th in Sunday’s race there. He has placed 19th or worse in three of his last four races

7. William Byron (4) — Was never a factor at Richmond, placing 21st. He has finished 13th or worse in four of his last five races. The exception is his win at Atlanta.

8. Kevin Harvick (10) — His 10th-place finish at Richmond is his third consecutive top 10.

9. Brad Keselowski (NR) — Has placed sixth or better in three of his last four races after his sixth-place effort at Richmond.

10. Chris Buescher (NR) — Richmond win moves the RFK Racing driver into the top 10 this week.

Dropped out: Tyler Reddick (7) and Michael McDowell (9)

