NASCAR Power Rankings: Martin Truex Jr. takes No. 1 for first time

Your eyes are not deceiving you.

For the first time since late June a driver not named Kevin Harvick or Denny Hamlin sits atop the latest NASCAR power rankings.

Martin Truex Jr. has claimed the top spot for the first time this season following his second-place finish in Saturday’s playoff race at Richmond.

Truex rides the No. 1 spot in the NASCAR power rankings into the first elimination race of the playoffs this weekend at Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN).

Here is this week’s NASCAR Power Rankings:

1. Martin Truex Jr. (Last week No. 3): Truex hasn’t won a race since June at Martinsville, but his consistency is paying off. He’s finished in the top three in eight of the last 10 races.

2. Kevin Harvick (Last week No. 1): After stealing a win at Darlington, Harvick took home a seventh-place finish in Richmond.

3. (tie) Joey Logano (Last week No. 6): Earned his second straight third-place finish. Has placed in the top 10 in 10 of the last 13 races.

3. (tie) Austin Dillon (Last week No. 9): Possibly had the best car Saturday night and earned consecutive top fives for the first time in his Cup career. How big of a playoff spoiler can Dillon be?

5. Brad Keselowski (Last week No. 8): Dominated to win his fourth Cup race of the year. This is his first season with more than three victories since 2016 (four wins).

6. Denny Hamlin (Last week No. 2): A speeding penalty helped relegate him to 12th-place finish in Richmond for his third result of 12th or worse in the last four races. Hamlin still easily advanced to the second round of the playoffs via points.

7. Chase Elliott (Last week No. 4): Finished fifth after a disappointing result at Darlington. Has four top fives in the last six races.

8. William Byron (Last week No. 5): After an impressive run of three consecutive top fives, Byron struggled in Richmond, finishing 21st.

9. (tie) Alex Bowman (Last week No. 7): After a ninth-place finish at Richmond, Bowman has four consecutive top-10 finishes.

9. (tie) Justin Allgaier (Last week unranked): Has won three of the last six Xfinity races and earned back-to-back victories for the first time in his career.

9. Kyle Busch (last week No. 10): Placed sixth at Richmond after starting from the rear due to failed pre-race inspections. Has two consecutive top 10s.

