NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson strengthens hold on No. 1

Kyle Larson keeps rolling and that keeps him atop the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings after his win at Nashville Superspeedway.

“We’ve had probably the best race car on the racetrack for at least a month and a half,” he said last weekend.

He’s taken advantage of that with wins at the Coca-Cola 600, Sonoma, the NASCAR All-Star Race and Nashville. Larson finished second in the three races before that winning streak.

While Larson keeps a grip on the top of the rankings, change is taking place elsewhere. Ross Chastain and Kevin Harvick move into the top 10 this week.

NASCAR Power Rankings after Nashville

1. Kyle Larson (Last time: No. 1) — Dominating the sport and remains a fan favorite. When he passed Kyle Busch for the lead on Lap 6 at Nashville Superspeedway, the crowd’s roar could be heard over the cars. Larson won four races in a row, including the NASCAR All-Star Race. In the last five points races, Larson has led 915 of 1,246 laps (73.4%). He’s also won 12 stages. He’s collected 32 playoff points. Larson’s run also has him 10 points behind Denny Hamlin for the season points lead.

2. Chase Elliott (Last time: No. 2) — His disqualification for five loose lug nuts at Nashville ended a steak of four consecutive top-three finishes.

3. William Byron (Last time: No. 5) — He finished third after starting at the rear for unapproved adjustments at Nashville. He has four top-five finishes in the last six points races. Moving up to third gives Hendrick Motorsports the top three spots in this week’s NASCAR Power Rankings.

4. Kyle Busch (Last time: No. 3) — He finished 11th at Nashville. He’s placed 11th or better in six of the last seven races. Has scored points in each of the last nine stages.

5. Denny Hamlin (Last time: No. 4) — Points leader finished 21sth at Nashville. He’s placed in the top 10 in four of the last six races.

6. Alex Bowman (Last time: No. 7) — Placed 14th at Nashville. He has four top-10 finishes in the last five races.

7. Joey Logano (Last time: No. 8) — Placed 10th at Nashville. He has four top 10s — including three top fives — in the last five races.

8. Martin Truex Jr. (Last time: No. 6) — He has three wins this season but has not looked like a contender much the last few weeks. His 22nd-place finish at Nashville was his fourth finish of 19th or worse in the last five races. Still ranks second in the series with 18 playoff points.

9. Ross Chastain (Last time: Unranked) — Career-high runner-up finish at Nashville moves the Chip Ganassi Racing driver into the top 10. He has three top 10s in the last four races.

10. Kevin Harvick (Last time: Unranked) — Fifth-place finish puts him back in the rankings. He has six top 10s in the last eight races.

Dropped out: Tylere Reddick (No. 9), Austin Dillon (No. 10)

