NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson reclaims No. 1 position

Kyle Larson‘s strong season continued last weekend with his fifth victory of the year, which tied him for the points lead and puts him into the No. 1 spot in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

There’s a lot of movement in this week’s rankings. Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski have fallen out of the top 10, while Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick have climbed back into the rankings.

Watkins Glen started a streak of 14 consecutive weekends of racing for Cup. The series heads this weekend to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the series’ inaugural race on the road course there. The race is at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

NASCAR Power Rankings after Watkins Glen

1. Kyle Larson (Last time: No. 2) — Reclaims No. 1 spot after his series-high fifth win of the season. He is averaging 47.8 points per race in the last nine races. That’s out of a maximum 60 points in a race. He has scored points in 26 of the last 27 stages, dating back to the Kansas race in early May.

2. Kyle Busch (Last time: No. 1) — His fourth-place finish last weekend marks the fifth time in the last six races he’s placed fourth or better. The only blemish was the New Hampshire race when he wrecked in the opening laps in the rain before NASCAR called a caution for the weather.

3. Denny Hamlin (Last time: No. 4) — Still seeks his first win of the season but continues to score top-five finishes. His fifth-place finish at Watkins Glen gives him 12 top-five results in 23 starts. He’s scoring a top five in more than half the races.

4. Chase Elliott (Last time: No. 5) — Finished second at Watkins Glen, marking the fourth consecutive road course race he’s placed in the top two. Would have moved him up another spot in the rankings but penalized him for his team’s infraction in inspection before the race. That marked the third time since June that the No. 9 team and Elliott have been docked points for an infraction. Giving away too many points.

Story continues

5. Christopher Bell (Last time: No. 8) — Left the track frustrated after his seventh-place finish, feeling he could have won had he not been spun by Kyle Larson. Still, Bell’s finish was his fourth consecutive top-10 result. Two of those finishes were runner-ups.

6. Alex Bowman (Last time: No. 3) — Finished 20th on Sunday. That’s just the third time in the last 11 races he’s placed outside the top 10.

7. Martin Truex Jr. (Last time: Unranked) — Third-place finish at Watkins Glen was his third top 10 in the last four races.

8. Kurt Busch (Last time: No. 6) — Placed 13th at Watkins Glen. Has five top 10s in the last eight races.

9. Ryan Blaney (Last time: No. 7) — Finished 14th to lead Team Penske on what was a difficult day for the organization. He has four top 10s in the last six races.

10. Kevin Harvick (Last time: Unranked) — Climbs back into the rankings after placing eighth last weekend. He has five top 10s in the last seven races.

Dropped out: Joey Logano (No. 9); Brad Keselowski (No. 10)

Read more about NASCAR

Indianapolis entry lists for Cup, Xfinity Watkins Glen takeaways: A troubling trend for Chase Elliott’s team Watkins Glen winners and losers

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson reclaims No. 1 position originally appeared on NBCSports.com