NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson remains leader of the pack

Kyle Larson’s hot streak continued with his victory at Sonoma Raceway, which also keeps him atop the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings another week.

Chase Elliott, Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, is second — just as he has placed to Larson in the last two races.

The biggest mover this week is Kyle Busch, who jumps three spots to third. Only Larson and Elliott have scored more points than Busch in the last five races.

NASCAR Power Rankings after Sonoma

1. Kyle Larson (Last week: No. 1) — Not only scored back-to-back wins, but he also swept the stages in those events and scored the maximum number of points in the Coca-Cola 600 and at Sonoma. Larson led 78% of the laps in those two events. He also has five consecutive top-two finishes. Larson’s three wins this season tie Martin Truex Jr. for the most this year. Larson’s 11 stage wins are the most in the series this year.

2. Chase Elliott (Last week: No. 2) — Runner-up to Kyle Larson for the second consecutive race. Elliott has placed in the top three in each of the last four races. That includes a win at Circuit of the Americas.

3. Kyle Busch (Last week: No. 6) — He’s scored back-to-back third-place finishes. Busch has three such finishes in the last five races. He makes the leap over William Byron, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin because he has scored more points than all those drivers in the past five races. Busch has 190 points in that stretch compared to 183 for Hamlin, 179 for Byron and 133 for Truex.

4. Denny Hamlin (Last week: No. 4) — His eighth-place finish is his fourth top-10 performance in the last five races. Remains the points leader.

5. William Byron (Last week: No. 3) — His 35th-place finish at Sonoma marked the first time since February he has finished worse than 11th.

6. Martin Truex Jr. (Last week: No. 5) — His third-place finish is his sixth top-five result of the season. Sunday’s result also snapped a three-race streak of finishes outside the top 10. He has two top-five results, including a win, in the last five races.

Story continues

7. Alex Bowman (Last week: No. 7) — His ninth-place finish at Sonoma marks his fourth consecutive top 10, which includes a win.

8. Joey Logano (Last week: No. 9) — Returned to top-five form at Sonoma. His fourth-place finish is his seventh top five of the year.

9. Tyler Reddick (Last week: No. 10) — Although he finished 19th at Sonoma, he has seven top 10s in the last 10 races. He has scored points in 10 of the last 13 stages.

10. Austin Dillon (Last week: Unranked) — Has finished between sixth and 14th in the last four races, scoring 120 points during that stretch.

Dropped out: Kevin Harvick (No. 8)

Read more about NASCAR

Texas entry lists for Cup All-Star Race, Xfinity, Trucks Sonoma takeaways: So close, yet so far for JGR in Sonoma Sonoma winners and losers

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson remains leader of the pack originally appeared on NBCSports.com