NASCAR Power Rankings: Brad Keselowski takes over the top spot

Welcome back to Power Rankings for the 2019 Cup Series season. We’re never going to cut horsepower here.

1. Brad Keselowski (LW: 2)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After you finish first and second in consecutive weeks you get to jump to the top of Power Rankings. The great irony in this is Keselowski’s worst finish of the season coming in a plate race. And he’s considered one of the best plate racers in the Cup Series. But the Daytona 500 has tortured him.

Keselowski said leaving the January test at Las Vegas that he figured the team would have a good car for the field when the series returned in March and he was right. While he led just 17 laps he finished in the top 10 in each of the first two stages.

2. Joey Logano (LW: 5)

Say hello to the Cup Series points leader. Logano got the first win of his career at Las Vegas on Sunday and is now locked in to defend his Cup Series title. Well, pretty much locked in. More than 16 drivers could win races and Logano could end up with a really poor season and miss out on the playoffs. But 16 or more drivers have never won races in a season since the win-and-in playoff format was started in 2014.

Story continues

“When you're in the lead, you're able to be pretty much wide open, especially the first few laps you're definitely able to be wide open, and that's why you saw on the restarts cars aren't able to drive away from each other because the leader doesn't really have an advantage,” Logano said of the racing at Las Vegas. “The second‑place car can be wide open behind him, plus he has a draft to keep him close. So you can't get away until 15, 20 laps when you start to lift, and that's when it seems like you're able to maybe start to gap a little bit, which didn't happen there at the end, but that's why those restarts were so intense where you had so many cars in line, and you're like, what lane do I go to, and you're just trying to strategically put yourself in the right spot to play offense but also know to try to not lose a spot.”

3. Denny Hamlin (LW: 1):

Hamlin falls from first to third despite finishing 10th on Sunday. Sorry Denny, that’s what happens when the guy who won the second race of the season finishes second in race three to the guy who is now in the points lead. Your Daytona 500 win is the most important win of the season and will remain that way until the playoffs begin. It’s not personal, promise.

Kyle Busch makes a pit stop during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

4. Kyle Busch (LW: 3):

Busch should never have sped on pit road. Busch was too aggressive pitting from the lead during the second stage and ended up too fast entering pit road. Thanks to the slower lap times during Sunday’s race he was able to stay on the lead lap and work his way back to the top three.

While Logano won the race, Busch had the drive of the race. In a race where drivers dealt with dirty air far worse than they had ever dealt with at Vegas, Busch sliced his way back to the top three. And if there would have been a late-race restart, maybe Busch would have gotten a chance to contend for the lead.

5. Kevin Harvick (LW: 4)

Harvick blistered everyone in the first stage of the race. He opened up a four-second lead in the first 30 laps, a lead that many people didn’t think would be possible with NASCAR’s new rules.

It was also a bigger lead than Harvick had at that point in the 2018 race at Vegas, a race he led over 200 laps in with a car that was deemed to be illegal after the race.

The handling fell off on Harvick’s car as the 2019 race went on, however. The speed he had in stage one wasn’t the speed he had in the final stage. He finished fourth behind the guys at Nos. 1, 2 and 4 in these rankings.

Kurt Busch of Chip Ganassi Racing driving a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 during the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Getty Images)

6. Kurt Busch (LW: 9)

Who’d have guessed that Busch’s 2019 season would start like this? Busch has recorded top-five finishes now at Atlanta and Las Vegas. Busch got that fifth-place finish at Vegas thanks to an off-sequence strategy call by crew chief Matt McCall in the second stage. Busch waited as long as possible to pit and benefitted from clean air as his car suddenly handled better when he was at the front.

We made one adjustment and I got really tight in traffic,” Busch said. “And then our pit strategist was saying if we stay long on the second stage, then we can stay out. So, we worked that. It played out where we got clean air and it completely changed the complexion of the car. And that’s what we have to do. When we’re in clean air, the car is like this. When we’re in dirty air, the car is like that. I’ve got to get it to where it’s balanced evenly.”

If you’re wondering what this and that is, Busch pointed his hand downward when he said “this” and his fingers upward when he said “that.”

7. Aric Almirola (LW: 11)

Almirola finished seventh after starting 25th. He gained the second-most spots of anyone who started in the top 10. Only Kurt Busch (+23) gained more spots than Almirola. We’d add a quote from Almirola here, but Ford didn’t provide post-race quotes and transcripts from its drivers after Sunday’s race. That’s a scary development if you’re a fan and avid consumer of NASCAR information. Manufacturers cutting back on providing info in the way of quotes from drivers — ostensibly for cost-cutting reasons — does fans a disservice.

Martin Truex Jr. (L) leads a pack of cars during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. (Getty Images)

8. Martin Truex Jr. (LW: 8)

Truex started 23rd and finished eighth. After a terrible Daytona 500 he’s put himself in the top 10 of the points standings.

Truex also provided a good summation of why Las Vegas didn’t produce the pack racing that many people thought it would.

“No,” Truex said when he was asked if he was surprised there was no pack racing. “You can’t run behind cars because the tires start wearing. The weight gets so big. You catch lapped cars and lose a half-second. We saw it all day with everyone. A little group of cars would catch someone and they would slow down half-second. It was really just about maintaining. The guys that were the best seemed like they could move around on the track the most. When they would catch someone, they could go somewhere else. That was my weakest point. I was really good on the bottom and I couldn’t run middle-top very good. Especially in Turn 3 and 4. When I caught someone, my hands were tied. I had to maintain Turn 3 and 4, and then try to get a run to get around them into 3 on the bottom.”

9. Kyle Larson (LW: 6)

Another week, another pit road penalty for Larson. This one came when a crew member on the other side of the wall catching tires put his hand on the ground inside Larson’s pit stall. That violated NASCAR’s “too many men over the wall” rule and Larson was forced to serve a pass-through penalty. And much like last week, Larson couldn’t get back into the top 10 after the penalty. He finished 12th.

10. Erik Jones (LW: 7)

Jones’ run of top-five finishes ended with a 13th on Sunday. He did have some entertaining battles with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. though.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (17) drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (LW: NR)

Stenhouse finished sixth at Las Vegas and is now seventh in the points standings. Is this a fluke or is this for real? We’ll have an answer to that question at the end of April.

12. Clint Bowyer (LW: 10)

Bowyer was 14th on Sunday. And that’s about where he ran all day.

Lucky Dog: Chase Elliott got his first top-10 finish of the season. He was ninth on Sunday.

The DNF: Joey Gase finished last on Sunday. That’s really not all that notable as he was driving the No. 66 for MBM Motorsports. Here’s where it gets weird. Gase had to go to the garage for an engine issue and the guy the team needed to diagnose the issue was apparently at a hotel instead of the track. Brock Beard, who tracks the cars at the back of the field on Twitter, was live-tweeting the radio chatter on Gase’s radio. And the team ended up switching to channel 2 after seeing he was tweeting their conversations.

Dropped out: Chris Buescher

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

Follow @NickBromberg on Twitter

More from Yahoo Sports: