Unable to dry the track, NASCAR has postponed the Texas Cup race to noon ET Tuesday. The race will air on NBCSN.

The race ran 52 laps on Sunday before rain halted the event.

NASCAR tried multiple times to to dry the track Monday but persistent rain and mist hindered their efforts. NASCAR ended all efforts to dry the track at 6 p.m. ET Monday.

The wunderground.com forecast for Tuesday calls for a high of 43 degrees and a 60% chance of rain at the start.

Showers are in the forecast for Tuesday but the chance of rain is below 50% until evening.

NASCAR postpones Texas Cup race to Tuesday originally appeared on NBCSports.com