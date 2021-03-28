NASCAR postpones Bristol Cup, Truck races to Monday

Dustin Long
·1 min read

NASCAR has postponed both the Cup and Camping World Truck Series races to Monday, citing Sunday’s forecast for more rain and flood warnings in Sullivan County, Tennessee, home to Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Truck race is scheduled for noon ET Monday. The race will air on FS1. The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 47 degrees. There is a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

The Cup race is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET Monday. The race will air on Fox. The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 57 degrees. There is a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

Rain Saturday canceled the qualifying races for both the Cup and Truck Series and postponed the Truck race. Sunday’s forecast called for more rain.

NASCAR postpones Bristol Cup, Truck races to Monday originally appeared on NBCSports.com

