NASCAR postpones Atlanta and Homestead races

NASCAR joins most major American sporting leagues in cancelling all activity this weekend due to the mounting threat of the coronavirus. In addition to this weekend's races at Atlanta Motor Speedway. next weekend's event at Homestead-Miami Speedway will also be postponed.

NASCAR statement

“NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend. We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We want to race as much as you want us to race but this is the right decision. This is so much bigger than sports right now and the health and safety of our fans, industry members and the overall public is top priority. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) March 13, 2020

This follows NASCAR's initial decision Thursday to bar fans from attending the event at Atlanta Motor Speedway and next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Sporting events around the world have been cancelled or postponed due to the growing pandemic with Formula 1 calling off the first three races of its 2020 season.

IndyCar has also cancelled this weekend's race in St. Petersburg and put the entire season on hold.

As of the writing of this story. NASCAR’s next race weekend is March 27-29 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Read Also:

Bahrain, Vietnam GPs called off over coronavirus outbreak2020 Formula 1 season could now start in JuneIndyCar race at Long Beach to be canceled or rescheduledIndyCar cancels all races through April