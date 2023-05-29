NASCAR Poll: Chase Elliott wrecked Denny Hamlin, but should he be suspended? Bubba Wallace was! Vote!

Chase Elliott has already missed six races this season. Now the question is, should it be seven?

Elliott was involved in an accident (or was it?) at the end of Stage 2 during Monday's Coca-Cola 600 that took himself and Denny Hamlin out of the race. A replay seemed to show Elliott intentionally turning into Hamlin's right rear quarter panel, spinning the 11 car nose first into the wall in a violent crash near the start-finish line. That after Hamlin crowded Elliott into the fence coming out of Turn 4 just a few hundred feet prior.

NASCAR set a precedent on such retaliatory crashes at 1½-mile tracks last year when Bubba Wallace hooked Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a similar incident. Wallace was suspended the following week at Homestead.

One difference, Wallace instigated a physical confrontation with Larson after the crash while Elliott denied any intentional wrongdoing on Monday, claiming to lose control after hitting the wall. Hamlin certainly disagreed.

But is a denial enough, or should Elliott face the same disciplinary actions that Wallace did? It's up to you!

This week's NASCAR poll is rather simple: Should Chase Elliott be suspended for next week's race at Gateway?

Last week, we asked you where next year's All Star race should be with 34.7% of you choosing a rerun at North Wilkesboro.

Here are a few of our favorites from last week:

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR: Should Chase Elliott be parked for wrecking Denny Hamlin? Vote!