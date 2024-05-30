NASCAR: Pocono Raceway's Cup Series race gets a name

This year's NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway has a name.

On Thursday, officials from the 2.5-mile triangular track announced that Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration will serve as the entitlement sponsor. The 160-lap race will be "The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA" on Sunday, July 14.

Last week, the Shapiro administration, as part of the Governor's economic development strategy, unveiled the Commonwealth's new tourism brand and summer travel marketing campaign — Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway.

By using the slogan as the race sponsor, it will provide exposure to tourism opportunities the Commonwealth has to offer.

"We have it all — from top tier sports and events, award-winning restaurants, incredible hikes and state parks, and the most historic sites in the country that tell the story of our shared history," Shapiro said in a press release. "This year, Pennsylvania tourism is taking the driver's seat at Pocono Raceway."

Track president Ben May said that since 60 percent of the fans who attend the races at Pocono are from out of state, it makes sense to help promote tourism in Pennsylvania.

"It's important to us that the 60 percent coming from out of state understand they can maybe come a little earlier or stay a little bit later and experience what Pennsylvania has to offer," May said. "So I think there is two parts to this. One, getting folks who are visiting to understand how great PA is. And then those that live here, check it out. You don't have to go to the Jersey Shore or North Carolina or Florida. You can experience a lot here in Pennsylvania."

According to a report released in March by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office, the Commonwealth saw 192.4 million visitors in 2022, generating $76.7 billion in economic impact, supporting 486,871 jobs and contributing $4.7 billion in state and local taxes.

Also, the NASCAR race weekends at Pocono bring in $75 to $100 million annually to the Commonwealth.

The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on July 14. The race caps a NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Pocono that includes the CRC Brakleen 175 Craftsman Truck Series race Friday, July 12 at 5:30 p.m. and the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 Xfinity Series race Saturday, July 13 at 3 p.m.