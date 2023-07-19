NASCAR AT POCONO: McDowell already in playoff mode

Jul. 19—Six races remain in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season. But Michael McDowell already is in a playoff mode.

Heading into this weekend's HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway, 11 drivers have won at least one race to punch their ticket to the postseason over the final 10 races. Currently, the remaining five spots for the 16-driver playoff field would be determined by points.

McDowell, driver of the No. 34 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, sits at the No. 16 cutoff spot. He is one point behind Bubba Wallace for 15th, but only one point ahead of Daniel Suarez and 20 points in front of A.J. Allmendinger.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"Nobody on that edge feels comfortable," McDowell said in the telephone interview. "We still have six weeks, which is still a lot of racing. It doesn't sound like much, but in my world six races is a lot. We can't get too far ahead of ourselves. We've just got to execute every week, score points every week and not make mistakes. I do feel like we have the speed, but the guys we're racing around for that cutoff spot, there's good tracks for them as well coming up. So there's no feeling comfortable about where you're at any point in these next six weeks. Just got to fight hard and see where you end up."

Over the last six races, McDowell has made a strong push for the playoffs. He has four top-10 finishes, including a season-best fourth place at Atlanta two weeks ago, and is coming off a career-best 13th-place effort at New Hampshire on Monday. He has totaled 182 points in that span to climb from 21st to 16th in the standings.

"We knew that there was potential and this would be a good stretch for us," McDowell said. "I'm so proud of what we're doing and executing. The thing about points is that you're accumulating them throughout the year. You've got to be fast and consistent and I feel like we have had speed all year. But the last six, seven weeks we've been putting together that consistency that we've needed to maximize and capitalize on the speed that we've had. We're putting it all together at the right time."

Now, McDowell comes to Pocono. He said the 2.5-mile triangular track in Long Pond is one he has circled where he can have a really strong run.

Advertisement

In 20 career starts there, he has two top-10 and seven top-20 finishes. He is coming off a career-best sixth place in last year's race. He also has an ARCA Series win in August 2007.

"It's one of those tracks where you have to be technical and hit your marks," McDowell said. "It's fast, it's high speed, but it's three different corners and how you approach it, the rhythm is different. The rhythm is more like a road course where you have to approach every corner differently. For whatever reason, it has suited me well, suited our cars and our setups well. It's just been a good track for us."

There is a way for McDowell to qualify for the playoffs without relying on points and that would be to win a race. Given how well the team has been performing recently, he believes he could be on the verge on victory.

"This sport is tough and it's tough to win races," McDowell said. "We're close to having the speed and the execution to do it. Just the last few weeks, we've been in the hunt and you just have to be in the hunt enough times for it to finally go right and everything kind of clicks your way to win a race.

Advertisement

"I don't think it's going to be one of those things where we're going to have outright dominant speed and lead 100 laps and beat them like we've seen some guys do this year. But we're close enough to put ourselves in that fight and if you put yourself in that fight often enough, you're eventually going to break through. I think we're close to that."

McDowell has one career Cup Series win and it's a big one — the 2021 Daytona 500.

While it is a great accomplishment and something he will remember for the rest of his life, McDowell said it is something he doesn't think about often.

"I feel like you're only as good as your last race and your last season," McDowell said. "That was a couple of years ago. It is a cool moment that you get to have forever. If anything, it motivates me more to try to get back to Victory Lane and keep pushing forward like we've been doing."

Advertisement

The NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway begins Friday with NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying and the ARCA Series Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150. On Saturday, there is Cup Series practice and qualifying as well as the CRC Brakleen 150 Truck Series race and the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 Xfinity Series race. On Sunday, the HighPoint.com 400 gets the green flag at 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR AT POCONO SCHEDULE

Friday

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — ARCA Series practice

12:30-12:50 p.m. — ARCA Series practice

1:35-2:05 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice

2:05-3 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying

Advertisement

3:35-4:05 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

4:05-5 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

6 p.m. — ARCA Series Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150

Saturday

Noon — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150

2:35-3:20 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice

3:20-4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Mountains 225

Sunday

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400

Contact the writer:

swalsh@timesshamrock.com;

570 348-9100 ext. 5109;

@swalshTT on Twitter