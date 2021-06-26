NASCAR at Pocono live updates: Alex Bowman steals the win as Kyle Larson crashes on white flag lap

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway is today. The Pocono Organics CBD 325 race is at 3 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 325 miles (130 laps) with stages ending on Laps 25, 77 and 130. All times are Eastern.

Order Driver Car No. Time behind leader (seconds) 1 Alex Bowman 48 -- 2 Kyle Busch 18 0.683 3 William Byron 24 1.37 4 Denny Hamlin 11 1.513 5 Ryan Blaney 12 4.503 6 Kurt Busch 1 5.444 7 Joey Logano 22 5.789 8 Kevin Harvick 4 6.456 9 Kyle Larson 5 6.839 10 Brad Keselowski 2 7.432 11 Tyler Reddick 8 12.375 12 Chase Elliott 9 12.598 13 Daniel Suarez 99 13.876 14 Bubba Wallace 23 14.571 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 14.933 16 Aric Almirola 10 15.122 17 Christopher Bell 20 15.692 18 Martin Truex Jr. 19 16.402 19 Michael McDowell 34 17.434 20 Chris Buescher 17 18.129 21 Austin Dillon 3 18.539 22 Erik Jones 43 19.333 23 * Ryan Preece 37 20.942 24 Chase Briscoe # 14 23.62 25 Cody Ware(i) 51 27.918 26 Anthony Alfredo # 38 31.095 27 Justin Haley(i) 77 35.438 28 James Davison 15 37.765 29 Garrett Smithley(i) 53 43.571 30 BJ McLeod(i) 78 49.651 31 Quin Houff 0 51.254 32 Matt DiBenedetto 21 -1 lap 33 Ross Chastain 42 -1 34 Josh Bilicki 52 -2 35 * Timmy Hill(i) 66 -4 36 Corey LaJoie 7 -5 37 Ryan Newman 6 -34 38 Cole Custer 41 -117

Final Stage

5:54 p.m., Lap 130: Alex Bowman wins at Pocono! Kyle Larson crashes into the outside wall with a flat tire coming to the checkered flag and Bowman, in second, takes the lead! This is his third victory this season.

“I hate to win one that way, but hell yeah, I’ll take it!” Bowman says on NBCSN.

Larson’s team is prepping to run a backup car tomorrow.

5:47 p.m., Lap 127: Kyle Larson makes his pass on the inside. This looks like his race to win or lose in the final three laps.

5:42 p.m., Lap 121: Alex Bowman continues to lead at Pocono, with Kyle Larson trying multiple moves to get by him but he can’t quite make the pass.

5:38 p.m., Lap 117: Alex Bowman lines up in the front row on the inside, then jumps to the lead, but he’s on just two newer tires compared to Kyle Larson’s four newer tires. Larson is less than half a second behind Bowman, then Kyle Busch is in third.

5:26 p.m., Lap 109: The caution is out for debris, so Michael McDowell, Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott will pit here. Then Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman, William Byron, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney will restart up front.

5:20 p.m., Lap 102: After green flag pit stops and a mix of strategies with some teams taking only fuel, Kyle Busch leads Kyle Larson after coming off pit road with slightly older tires (Larson took four new tires). They’re in 10th and 11th place, and will cycle back to the front. Denny Hamlin is leading, followed by Michael McDowell, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott and Chris Buescher. Those drivers still need to pit.

5:09 p.m., Lap 83: Kyle Larson makes a move driving low to pass Kurt Busch for the lead. Eventually, he’s able to get by, and Busch hangs behind him. Green flag pit stops are getting ready to start.

Stage 2

4:55 p.m., Lap 77: Kurt Busch wins his second stage of the season. He’s followed by Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski in the top-10 for stage points. Blaney made a big move, wiggling Byron after the restart.

4:46 p.m., Lap 72: The sixth caution of the day is out. This time it’s for Ross Chastain, who spun in Turn 3. He led 10 laps today but may have had a tire go down after dropping out of the top-10. Kurt Busch stays out, aiming to capitalize on stage points, while brother Kyle Busch pits from the lead. Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe, Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola also pit. Busch and Harvick will line up in 15th and 16th for the two-lap shootout to close the stage.

4:42 p.m., Lap 68: The order Kyle Bush, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Michael McDowell, Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex Jr. with just fewer than 10 laps left in the stage. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. gets a restart violation penalty after the yellow flag

4:31 p.m., Lap 59: Corey LaJoie gets into Anthony Alfredo coming into Turn 3, with LaJoie saying he couldn’t turn his car properly as the field was three-wide. LaJoie has heavy damage, as does Alfredo. The caution is out again as those two pit for repairs and try to stay in this.

4:26 p.m., Lap 56: The caution is out for Ryan Newman spinning on the backstretch. At the flag, five drivers stay out: Kyle Busch, Michael McDowell, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick. Kyle Busch lines up on the outside and Kurt Busch lines up on the inside. William Byron and Ross Chastain are in fifth and sixth, respective

4:12 p.m., Lap 45: Leaders Joey Logano and Kurt Busch pit, allowing Ross Chastain to take over the lead, as the previous leader who pit earlier, Kyle Larson, William Byron and Kyle Busch, run in the top-10.

4 p.m., Lap 34: Back in positions 13 through 16, Kyle Busch tells his team’s spotter, Tony Hirschmann, to relay a message to Denny Hamlin’s spotter Chris Lambert: “Give him the double bird since I can’t give it to the driver,” Busch says after Hamlin gives Larson a shove to pass Busch.

3:58 p.m., Lap 30: Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. stay out at the stage break and lead the field at the green flag. Erik Jones takes fuel only to come out first of those who pit out of the top-10, followed by Stage 1 winner Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson.

Stage 1

3:52 p.m., Lap 25: Kyle Busch wins the first stage at Pocono for his third stage win this season. He’s followed by William Byron and Kyle Larson. Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suárez, Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick also finish in the top-10 for points.

3:48 p.m., Lap 23: With a few laps to go in the stage, Christopher Bell, Aric Almirola and Alex Bowman pit, after Kyle Busch passes Kyle Larson and William Byron for first.

3:39 p.m., Lap 16: The caution is back out, this time it’s for a spin by Cole Custer, who was tapped from behind by Brad Keselowski trying to dive low. He apologizes on the radio, saying he misjudged the gap. Custer is out of his car and will finish in last place, and start last for tomorrow’s race.

3:34 p.m., Lap 12: “Just keep hauling,” is the message to Chase Elliott restarting in the rear after a long pit stop. William Byron and Kyle Larson are in the top-two, followed by Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

3:30 p.m., Lap 9: The caution is out for debris in Turn 2, and this will also be the competition caution. William Byron, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick lead at the yellow flag. Elliott and Preece pit, along with Keselowski, Matt DiBenedetto, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and others.

3:26 p.m., Lap 7: William Byron is leading after passing Kyle Larson and Joey Logano. Larson says his car is too loose and earlier reported his clutch was far. Chase Elliott, meanwhile, is mired in 28th after eacher contact that’s causing his car to “parachute.”

3:20 p.m., Lap 3: Kyle Larson pulls out to lead Joey Logano by less than a second. It appears Ryan Preece had some slight damage, as well as Chase Elliott and Chris Buescher as the field bunched together on the start.

Pre-race

3:20 p.m.: The green flag waves with Kyle Larson lining up in the outside lane. He’s leading heading into the first lap.

3:14 p.m.: Engines have been fired and cars are making pace laps. The green flag is coming up next, with two Hendrick Motorsports drivers, Kyle Larson and William Byron, starting in the front row. Will this be the track where Kevin Harvick or Denny Hamlin get their first win this season? Or will it be another win for Larson?

3:05 p.m.: Pre-race ceremonies are complete with one, single massive Air Force jet plane flying over the track in Long Pond, Penn. Drivers are getting ready to fire engines after the national anthem. Team owner. Michael Jordan is spotted in the garage area pre-race talking to NASCAR president Steve Phelps. Jordan also attended the race at Sonoma earlier this season. Bubba Wallace, driver for Jordan’s 23XI Racing team, is starting 20th today.

NASCAR Truck Series race results

Order Driver Truck No. Time behind leader (sec.) 1 John Hunter Nemechek 4 -- 2 Kyle Busch 51 1.337 3 Sheldon Creed 2 2.241 4 Tyler Ankrum 26 4.438 5 Austin Hill 16 4.651 6 Matt Crafton 88 5.538 7 Todd Gilliland 38 5.657 8 Zane Smith 21 6.109 9 Ryan Preece 17 6.769 10 Derek Kraus 19 10.216 11 Josh Berry 25 10.716 12 Christian Eckes 98 11.775 13 Carson Hocevar 42 13.115 14 Ty Majeski 66 13.69 15 Chase Purdy 23 14.096 16 Tanner Gray 15 14.787 17 Ben Rhodes 99 15.341 18 Ryan Truex 40 16.05 19 Austin Wayne Self 22 16.085 20 Lawless Alan 34 18.077 21 Tate Fogleman 12 18.87 22 Howie Disavino III 3 19.285 23 Ray Ciccarelli 49 24.405 24 Tyler Hill 56 34.539 25 Chandler Smith 18 -1 laps 26 Hailie Deegan 1 -1 27 Spencer Boyd 20 -1 28 Josh Reaume 33 -1 29 Todd Peck 41 -1 30 Kris Wright 2 -1 31 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10 -2 32 Norm Benning 6 -2 33 Stewart Friesen 52 -2 34 Bryan Dauzat 28 -3 35 Johnny Sauter 13 -5 36 Grant Enfinger 9 -8 37 Bayley Currey 45 -22 38 Danny Bohn 30 -43 39 Jack Wood 24 -60

Nemechek beats the bossman in Trucks

1:30 p.m.: John Hunter Nemechek takes the lead from Kyle Busch after a late-race restart to sail to his fifth win in the Truck Series season. Busch ends his five-race stint in the series with two wins and three second place finishes, all of which have come behind driver Nemechek, who is racing for Busch’s No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports team.

“That guy is probably one of the best to have ever done this,” No. 4 crew chief Eric Phillips said on FS1 of Busch. “And to beat him three times this year — I’ve sat on that pit box — it’s a big deal to all of us.”

Busch seemed disappointed with the second place finish for his No. 51 team, saying, “That’s our year. That’s what it is,” on FS1 after the race.

“I guess I’ll be back in ‘22 sometime,” he said. “I don’t know when, but congrats to John Hunter. That’s good for the company. 1-2 again. Trucks are definitely rolling really good right now. Tundras are fast, so (I’ll) get some more Rowdy Energy and get ready for later.”

Busch will start fifth for today’s Cup race at Pocono. Sheldon Creed finished in third place in the Trucks race.

Custer starting at the rear for Cup race

1:15 p.m.: NASCAR announces that Cole Custer will drop to the rear for the start of today’s Cup Series race due to his No. 41 car twice failing pre-race inspection. He was previously slated to start 26th.

