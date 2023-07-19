NASCAR AT POCONO: Kyle Busch pulling double duty in Trucks, Cup

Jul. 18—Kyle Busch has enjoyed a great deal of success recently at Pocono Raceway and not just in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Seven of the last eight NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races at the 2.5-mile triangular track in Long Pond have been won by Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers.

Busch won there in 2015 and 2018. William Byron won in 2016, Christopher Bell in 2017, Brandon Jones in 2020, John Hunter Nemechek in 2021 and Chandler Smith in 2022.

The organization will look to continue that run Saturday in the CRC Brakleen 150. The race is part of the NASCAR weekend at Pocono that includes the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 Xfinity Series race and the HighPoint.com 400 Cup Series race.

Busch will be pulling double duty. He will be in the No. 51 KBM Chevrolet, the last of the five Trucks races he is scheduled to drive this season. In his previous four races, he won at Last Vegas, finished second at Circuit of the Americas and Martinsville and seventh at Kansas.

With 63 victories, he is the winningest driver in Truck Series history.

Chase Purdy will drive the other KBM entry at Pocono in the No. 4 Chevrolet. In 14 races this season, Purdy has seven top-10 finishes with a second at Texas in April being his best.

After getting beaten early on at Pocono by Kevin Harvick, Inc., Busch said KBM really focused on getting better at the track.

"When the series first started going there, we got our butt kicked really bad by KHI, Busch said in a Zoom teleconference. "I was not too thrilled about that. So we put a lot of emphasis on getting better there and focusing on that place. Ever since then, we've been really, really fast. A lot of great drivers have driven our stuff there and we've had some really great stuff there. It's cool we were able to go there and score those wins."

Those wins came in Toyotas. This year, KBM is driving Chevrolets.

Also, the organization is sitting on 99 victories. Its next victory will be a milestone.

"This will be our first time showing up (at Pocono) with Team Chevy so I look forward to our Silverados being fast out there," Busch said. "Hopefully we can get another win. For KBM, it will be our 100th. It's been talked about way too long that we've been trying to get that win, so we'd like to knock that out of our way."

As for the Cup Series at Pocono, Busch has four poles, four wins, 11 top-five and 18 top-10 finishes in 35 starts. However, since August 2016, he has four wins and 10 top-10 finishes in 12 races. It would have been 11 top-10 finishes, but last year he had his second-place finish disqualified when his car failed postrace inspection.

"When it first got the repave, I struggled on it. I wasn't necessarily great with the repave," Busch said. "But as it aged and got some years on it, I feel like I've been able to adapt real well to it. We've had some great success there the last five or six years, maybe even longer than that. Just a lot of hard work and emphasis on the things that you need. All three turns are so different at Pocono that you can't set up perfectly for every single one of them. You drive each corner differently to help your setup for the next one or vice versa.

"Now moving to RCR, hopefully that success will follow in how I like to drive the track."

After 15 seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch is in his first season driving for Richard Childress Racing in the No. 8 Chevrolet. Through 20 races, he has three wins — Fontana, Talladega and Gateway — seven top-five and 12 top-10 finishes. He had his streak of seven straight top-10 finishes end Monday at New Hampshire when he crashed and placed 36th.

Success at RCR came a lot sooner than Busch expected. He figured there would be an adjustment period, but the win at Fontana happened in just his second race with the team.

"I had no idea, no concept that we would be that good that early," Busch said. "The guys had a great program built off last year with Tyler (Reddick) and we were able to run the same or just as fast as he did and come out with the win at Fontana. That definitely came a lot earlier than I expected.

"Some of the other runs we've had this year have been about how I expected. We won at Talladega, which is a bit of a crapshoot so I don't really count that one. But we backed up our Fontana performance with the Gateway performance and were able to win there. So three wins so far I feel is very respectable with a new team. I'd love to see us be able to score maybe three or four more wins before the end of the year, especially during the rounds of the playoffs and set ourselves up for a strong playoff run and all the way to the championship at Phoenix."

Busch's 8-year — old son Brexton has embarked on a racing career. Interestingly, serving as his son's mentor has helped Busch with his driving.

"When I'm out there at the race now, when I'm driving, I'm thinking to myself, 'OK, if I'm driver-coaching myself, what can I tell myself that I need to do differently?' I'm always asking myself questions now," Busch said. "Or I'm telling myself that the car is doing xyz, so I need to communicate it this way to the crew chief so they can make it better. And if I'm a crew chief, I'm going to ask myself, 'What do you mean by that?' So then I try to decipher that in another way. Just a lot of thinking in other ways. I think that actually has helped me that last couple of years working with Brex, asking him questions all the time and helping him and coaching him is getting me to the point where I need to be better on Sunday."

Practice and qualifying for the Truck Series and Xfinity Series races at Pocono are Friday, followed by the ARCA Series Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the CRC Brakleen 150 is at noon and the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 is at 5:30 p.m. with Cup Series practice and qualifying in between. On Sunday, the HighPoint.com 400 is scheduled to get the green flag at 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR AT POCONO SCHEDULE

Friday

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — ARCA Series practice

12:30-12:50 p.m. — ARCA Series practice

1:35-2:05 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice

2:05-3 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying

3:35-4:05 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

4:05-5 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

6 p.m. — ARCA Series Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150

Saturday

Noon — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150

2:35-3:20 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice

3:20-4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Mountains 225

Sunday

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400

