NASCAR AT POCONO: Hamlin wins HighPoint.com 400

Jul. 23—LONG POND — Denny Hamlin shoved his way to victory Sunday at Pocono Raceway in the HighPoint.com 400.

The victory was Hamlin's second of the season in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 Toyota and record seventh at the 2.5-mile triangular track, breaking a tie with Jeff Gordon.

Last year, Hamlin thought he had his record seventh Pocono win. However, his car failed postrace inspection and he was disqualified.

It also is 50th win of Hamlin's NASCAR Cup Series career, tying him for 13th place on with Hall of Famers Ned Jarrett and Junior Johnson.

Tyler Reddick finished second and Truex was third, giving Toyota a sweep of the top three places. It is the manufacturer's milestone 600th win in NASCAR.

Kevin Harvick, who made his 44th and final start at Pocono, took fourth and Ty Gibbs was fifth.

On a restart with seven laps remaining, Hamlin got alongside leader Kyle Larson and squeezed Larson's car into the wall in Turn 1 to take the lead.

When Justin Haley's car spun and brought out caution later on the lap, Larson showed his displeasure with Hamlin as they came to the yellow flag by shoving Larson into the wall at the start-finish line.

The race restarted for the final time on Lap 158 with Hamlin leading Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Larson. Truex got passed Harvick for second and tried to reel in his Gibbs Racing teammate.

That's when the car of Ryan Preece spun. But instead of throwing the caution flag, NASCAR officials put out the white flag signaling the final lap of the race.

As the field neared Preece's stopped car, NASCAR then threw the yellow flag, giving Hamlin the victory.

A sellout crowd at Pocono was not happy with the outcome, booing Hamlin loudly when he got out of the car in Victory Lane.

Sixth through 10th were Christopher Bell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Harrison Burton, Erik Jones and Chase Elliott.

Larson faded and finished 20th.

