NASCAR Pocono: Hamlin beats Harvick in second Cup Series race of the weekend
Denny Hamlin claimed his sixth Pocono victory in a rain-delated second NASCAR Cup race of the weekend, beating Kevin Harvick by over three seconds.
In a reverse of race one, Kevin Harvick was chasing after Hamlin in the closing stages of the 140 lap race, but couldn't close the gap to the Toyota driver and finished 3.068s behind.
The race had started with a range of strategies, with some drivers pitting early while others waiting until after lap 50 before coming onto pit road for the first time. But by the second half of the final stage the drivers who had come in latest seemed to have the advantage.
Hamlin had narrowly made the top 10 at the end of the second stage, beating Chase Elliot by just 0.002s, and slowly climbed his way up through the order in the final stage.
As others came into the pits for their final stops, Hamlin stayed out and extended his gap over Harvick and the rest of the field.
With 20 laps to go before the chequered flag, Hamlin finally came into the pits, managing to only loose one position in the process.
Martin Truex Jnr, who had been pitting late throughout the race, had a 10-second lead when Hamlin returned to the track, but wasn't able to make it to the chequered flag and had to pit just five laps later.
Hamlin was handed the race lead, with Harvick just two seconds behind and Brad Keslowski closing in.
Harvick kept the pressure on Hamlin despite having concerns about vibrations, while Keslowski was forced to pit four laps before the end of the race.
Erik Jones was promoted to third but, 10s behind the leading duo, couldn't challenge for the victory. He finished just ahead of Elliot and Aric Almirola.
Rain early in the race brought a long delay after just a handful of laps. Kurt Busch led early on ahead of Ryan Blaney.
The pair finished the opening stage first and second before Busch fell backwards in the second stage.
Blaney stayed towards the front of the field but ran into trouble shortly after coming into the pits.
He tried to make a move up the inside of Kyle Busch, tapping the rear of the Toyota as they passed a lap car. Busch was sent into a spin, hitting the wall and severely damaging the front of his Toyota
The Penske driver's race was further hindered when Alex Bowman interfered with his pit stop and he fell further back.
Almost as soon as racing resumed the caution was thrown again when Ryan Preece span into the wall, almost collecting Bubba Wallace. Wallace ran low to avoid the incident, narrowly missing the wall in the process.
Both drivers were able to continue, with Wallace spending much of the final stage towards the front of the field despite being on an alternate strategy to most around him.
However, he fell backwards int he closing stages of the race and finished 20th.
Matt DiBenedetto spent most of the race running towards the front of the field, taking the chequered flag sixth ahead of William Byron and Clint Bowyer, who were leaning on one another as they crossed the finish line in the battle for seventh.
Byron was classified just 0.764s ahead of Bowyer. Alex Bowman and Martin Truex Jnr completed the top 10.
Pocono 2 Results
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
140
2h50m54.s
-
CLA
2
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
140
-3.068s
3.068s
CLA
3
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
140
-16.756s
16.756s
CLA
4
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
140
-23.298s
23.298s
CLA
5
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
140
-25.305s
25.305s
CLA
6
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
140
-25.656s
25.656s
CLA
7
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
140
-27.621s
27.621s
CLA
8
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
140
-28.385s
28.385s
CLA
9
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
140
-28.388s
28.388s
CLA
10
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
140
-28.499s
28.499s
CLA
11
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
140
-29.551s
29.551s
CLA
12
Matt Kenseth
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
140
-32.658s
32.658s
CLA
13
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
140
-34.658s
34.658s
CLA
14
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
140
-45.599s
45.599s
CLA
15
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
140
-47.996s
47.996s
CLA
16
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
140
-50.622s
50.622s
CLA
17
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
140
-53.460s
53.460s
CLA
18
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
139
-
1 Lap
CLA
19
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
139
-
1 Lap
CLA
20
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
139
-
1 Lap
CLA
21
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
139
-
1 Lap
CLA
22
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
139
-
1 Lap
CLA
23
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
139
-
1 Lap
CLA
24
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
139
-
1 Lap
CLA
25
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
139
-
1 Lap
CLA
26
Daniel Suarez
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
139
-
1 Lap
CLA
27
Brennan Poole
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
138
-
2 Laps
CLA
28
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
138
-
2 Laps
CLA
29
Timmy Hill
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
137
-
3 Laps
CLA
30
James Davison
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
136
-
4 Laps
CLA
31
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
136
-
4 Laps
CLA
32
Garrett Smithley
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
136
-
4 Laps
CLA
33
Joey Gase
Petty Ware Racing
Ford
136
-
4 Laps
CLA
34
Josh Bilicki
Tommy Baldwin Racing
Chevrolet
136
-
4 Laps
CLA
35
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
135
-
5 Laps
CLA
36
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
135
-
5 Laps
CLA
37
B.J. McLeod
BJ McLeod Motorsports
Chevrolet
133
-
7 Laps
CLA
38
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
74
-
Accident
CLA
39
Christopher Bell
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
39
-
Accident
CLA
40
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
15
-
Accident
CLA
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus