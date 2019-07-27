NASCAR at Pocono: everything you need to know about racing this weekend

New Hampshire Motor Speedway brought us another memorable finish. Can The Tricky Trinagle deliver for a third week in a row?

Here's what we're watching for on Sunday afternoon in the Gander RV 400 (3 p.m. EST on NBCSN).

POCONO STATISTICS

Pocono Raceway: 1.058-mile oval in Long Pond, Pa

Race information: 318.46 miles, 301 laps

Stage lengths: 50 laps, 50 laps, 60 laps

Defending winner: Kyle Busch

Most wins: Jeff Gordon (4)











WEEKEND SCHEDULE

POCONO RACEWAY

Friday, July 26" data-reactid="25" type="text">Friday, July 26

8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Truck garage open" data-reactid="26" type="text">10:35 – 11:25 a.m. – Truck practice

8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Truck garage open" data-reactid="26" type="text">12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice

8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Truck garage open" data-reactid="26" type="text">6:05 p.m. – Truck qualifying

Saturday, July 27" data-reactid="31" type="text">Saturday, July 27

Saturday, July 27" data-reactid="31" type="text">9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice

Saturday, July 27" data-reactid="31" type="text">11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice

Saturday, July 27" data-reactid="31" type="text">1 p.m. – Gander RV 150 Truck race; stages 15/30/60 laps = 150 miles

Saturday, July 27" data-reactid="31" type="text">4:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying

Sunday, July 28" data-reactid="40" type="text">Sunday, July 28

Sunday, July 28" data-reactid="40" type="text">3 p.m. – Gander RV Cup race; stages 50/100/160 laps = 400 miles

IOWA SPEEDWAY

Friday, July 26

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice

7 – 7:50 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice

Saturday, July 27" data-reactid="54" type="text">Saturday, July 27

Saturday, July 27" data-reactid="54" type="text">12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying

Saturday, July 27" data-reactid="54" type="text">5 p.m. – U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race; stages 60/120/250 laps = 218.75 miles

It Can Only Improve

Let's face it: the last Pocono race was a snoozer. Not much passing, not much action (besides restarts). But at least it can't get worse, right?

NASCAR has applied PJ1 (traction compound) along Pocono Raceway, as they have the past few weeks at Kentucky and New Hampshire, in hopes of improving the racing. Trying to imagine cars going two-wide into the Tunnell Turn (Turn 2) is almost mind-blowing.

The KB Show?

He's won the last two races at Pocono Raceway and he's won four races this season, but Kyle Busch hasn't won in six races. Sound the alarms!

Joking aside, it does feel like Busch is due for a win. The Tricky Triangle is one of the most sensible places to do so. Joe Gibbs Racing has some of the best straightaway and corner speed in the Cup Series nowadays, and Pocono requires both.

Playoff Push

With only six races remaining until the playoff field is set, it's officially crunch time.

Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, Ryan Newman and Clint Bowyer currently sit above the cutline, with Jimmie Johnson and Daniel Suarez on the outside looking in. To imagine a seven-time champion not in the postseason is almost unimaginable, but it;s becoming more and more realistic.

Plus, if a driver not mentioned were to come in and win one of the remaining six races, well, that changes everything.

2019 NASCAR STANDINGS

Next week, NASCAR heads to Watkins Glen International for the second road course race of the season. The Go Bowling at The Glen will take place on Sunday, August 4 at 3:30 p.m. EST on NBCSN.

