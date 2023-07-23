NASCAR at Pocono 2023 race: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for HighPoint.com 400

The NASCAR Cup Series heads for the mountains this weekend for a race at Pocono Raceway.

Located in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, the “Tricky Triangle” will test drivers’ patience as they take on one of the most unique tracks in NASCAR. With just three turns instead of four, the 2.5-mile tri-oval features straightaways of differing lengths, including the longest front stretch of any North American track at 3,740 feet.

No active driver has had more success at Pocono than Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin, whose six wins are tied with Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon for the most all time. Kyle Busch, Hamlin’s former JGR teammate and now driving for Richard Childress Racing, is not far behind with four Pocono wins.

Denny Hamlin leads a pack of cars during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Hamlin and Busch, however, were disqualified following last year's race at Pocono after initially finishing first and second, respectively, when their cars failed post-race inspection – elevating Chase Elliott from third to race winner.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Who will conquer the Tricky Triangle on Sunday? Here’s everything you need to know to get ready for the HighPoint.com 400:

What time does the Cup race at Pocono start?

The HighPoint.com 400 starts Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Pocono on?

USA Network is broadcasting the HighPoint.com 400 and has a pre-race show at 2 p.m. ET, while Peacock will have a post-race show at 6 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Pocono?

The HighPoint.com 400 can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app.

Advertisement

SCHEDULE: How to watch NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023

NEWSLETTER: Sign up to get sports news and features delivered daily

How many laps is the Cup race at Pocono?

The HighPoint.com 400 is 160 laps around the 2.5-mile track for a total of 400 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 30 laps; Stage 2: 65 laps; Stage 3: 65 laps.

Who won the most recent race at Pocono?

Chase Elliott won the July 24, 2022 race without leading a single lap when Denny Hamlin, who took the checkered flag, and Kyle Busch, who finished second, were disqualified following post-race inspection.

What is the lineup for the HighPoint.com 400?

(Car number in parentheses)

Advertisement

1. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

2. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

3. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

4. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

5. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

6. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

7. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

8. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

9. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

10. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

11. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

12. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

13. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

14. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

15. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

16. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

17. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

18. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

19. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

20. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

21. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

Advertisement

22. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

23. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

24. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

25. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

26. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

27. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

28. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford

29. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

30. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet

31. (51) Cole Custer, Ford

32. (42) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet

33. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

34. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

35. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

36. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Pocono start time, TV, live stream, lineup