NASCAR playoffs: Where the Cup Series drivers stand entering the second round
Following an exciting three weeks of racing, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs have been trimmed from 16 drivers to 12.
Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell were eliminated from championship contention Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, leaving a dozen drivers to battle it out in the second round, including four former champions.
Two former champions, though, were sent packing. Logano became the first reigning champion eliminated in the first round; Harvick, who is retiring from full-time racing at the end of the season, was the first driver in 2014 to win the championship in this elimination format.
Teams will now trek out to Fort Worth for a Sunday afternoon race at Texas Motor Speedway with an opportunity to clinch a spot in the Round of 8.
How do the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs work?
The playoffs consist of 10 races, starting with 16 drivers. The first nine races are broken up into three rounds with three races apiece, with winners automatically advancing to the next round. Four drivers will be eliminated after the third, sixth and ninth races, leaving a final four to battle for the championship on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway.
What are the standings entering the second round?
Here are the points after the third of 10 playoff races, Saturday at Bristol (*-former champion):
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports — 3,036 points
Martin Truex Jr.*, Joe Gibbs Racing — 3,036 points
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing — 3,032 points
Kyle Larson*, Hendrick Motorsports — 3,023 points
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing — 3,021 points
Kyle Busch*, Richard Childress Racing — 3,019 points
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing — 3,016 points
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing — 3,014 points
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing — 3,011 points
Brad Keselowski*, RFK Racing — 3,011 points
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske — 3,008 points
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing — 3,000 points
What TV channels are the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on?
The next race will be televised on USA Network while the final six will be on NBC.
Will there be live streams of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff races?
All 10 races can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app.
What is the NASCAR Cup Series playoff schedule?
With dates, track, time and TV network; All times Eastern.
Sunday, Sept. 3: Darlington Raceway (1.366-mile oval). Winner: Kyle Larson
Sunday, Sept. 10: Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile oval). Winner: Tyler Reddick
Saturday, Sept. 16: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mile oval). Winner: Denny Hamlin
Sunday, Sept. 24: Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval), 3:30 p.m., USA
Sunday, Oct. 1: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile oval), 2 p.m., NBC
Sunday, Oct. 8: Charlotte Motor Speedway (2.28-mile road course/oval), 2 p.m., NBC
Sunday, Oct. 15: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval), 2:30 p.m., NBC
Sunday, Oct. 22: Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile oval), 2:30 p.m., NBC
Sunday, Oct. 29: Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile oval), 2 p.m., NBC
Sunday, Nov. 5: Phoenix Raceway – championship race (1-mile oval), 3 p.m., NBC
