NASCAR playoffs: Where the Cup Series drivers stand entering the second round

Following an exciting three weeks of racing, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs have been trimmed from 16 drivers to 12.

Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell were eliminated from championship contention Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, leaving a dozen drivers to battle it out in the second round, including four former champions.

Two former champions, though, were sent packing. Logano became the first reigning champion eliminated in the first round; Harvick, who is retiring from full-time racing at the end of the season, was the first driver in 2014 to win the championship in this elimination format.

Teams will now trek out to Fort Worth for a Sunday afternoon race at Texas Motor Speedway with an opportunity to clinch a spot in the Round of 8.

The second round of the 2023 NASCAR playoffs opens at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24.

How do the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs work?

The playoffs consist of 10 races, starting with 16 drivers. The first nine races are broken up into three rounds with three races apiece, with winners automatically advancing to the next round. Four drivers will be eliminated after the third, sixth and ninth races, leaving a final four to battle for the championship on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway.

What are the standings entering the second round?

Here are the points after the third of 10 playoff races, Saturday at Bristol (*-former champion):

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports — 3,036 points Martin Truex Jr.*, Joe Gibbs Racing — 3,036 points Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing — 3,032 points Kyle Larson*, Hendrick Motorsports — 3,023 points Chris Buescher, RFK Racing — 3,021 points Kyle Busch*, Richard Childress Racing — 3,019 points Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing — 3,016 points Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing — 3,014 points Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing — 3,011 points Brad Keselowski*, RFK Racing — 3,011 points Ryan Blaney, Team Penske — 3,008 points Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing — 3,000 points

What TV channels are the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on?

The next race will be televised on USA Network while the final six will be on NBC.

Will there be live streams of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff races?

All 10 races can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app.

What is the NASCAR Cup Series playoff schedule?

With dates, track, time and TV network; All times Eastern.

Sunday, Sept. 3: Darlington Raceway (1.366-mile oval). Winner: Kyle Larson

Sunday, Sept. 10: Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile oval). Winner: Tyler Reddick

Saturday, Sept. 16: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mile oval). Winner: Denny Hamlin

Sunday, Sept. 24: Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval), 3:30 p.m., USA

Sunday, Oct. 1: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile oval), 2 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Oct. 8: Charlotte Motor Speedway (2.28-mile road course/oval), 2 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Oct. 15: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval), 2:30 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Oct. 22: Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile oval), 2:30 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Oct. 29: Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile oval), 2 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Nov. 5: Phoenix Raceway – championship race (1-mile oval), 3 p.m., NBC

