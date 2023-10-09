NASCAR playoffs: Where the Cup drivers stand as the Round of 8 begins

The NASCAR Cup Series has reached its elite eight after four more drivers were eliminated from championship contention.

Former series champions Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski were bounced from the playoffs along with 2022 runner-up Ross Chastain and Bubba Wallace following Sunday’s race on the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, won by AJ Allmendinger.

Eight drivers now move on to the three-race third round, seeking a berth in the final four, where one race will decide the 2023 champion. William Byron, who leads the series with six wins in 2023, tops the standings with the points reset to begin the round.

The Round of 8 kicks off with two intermediate ovals – Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway – before a final elimination race at NASCAR’s oldest and smallest track, Martinsville Speedway.

How do the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs work?

The playoffs consist of 10 races, starting with 16 drivers. The first nine races are broken up into three rounds with three races apiece, with winners automatically advancing to the next round. Four drivers will be eliminated after the third, sixth and ninth races, leaving a final four to battle for the championship on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway.

What are the standings after the sixth playoff race?

Here are the points after Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the final race of the second round (*-former champion):

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports — 4,041 points Martin Truex Jr.*, Joe Gibbs Racing — 4,036 points Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing — 4,032 points Kyle Larson*, Hendrick Motorsports — 4,024 points Chris Buescher, RFK Racing — 4,021 points Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing — 4,016 points Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing — 4,016 points Ryan Blaney, Team Penske — 4,014 points

What TV channels are the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on?

The final four playoff races will be televised on NBC.

Will there be live streams of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff races?

All playoff races can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app.

What is the NASCAR Cup Series playoff schedule?

With dates, track, time and TV network; All times Eastern.

Sunday, Sept. 3: Darlington Raceway (1.366-mile oval). Winner: Kyle Larson

Sunday, Sept. 10: Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile oval). Winner: Tyler Reddick

Saturday, Sept. 16: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mile oval). Winner: Denny Hamlin

Sunday, Sept. 24: Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval). Winner: William Byron

Sunday, Oct. 1: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile oval). Winner: Ryan Blaney

Sunday, Oct. 8: Charlotte Motor Speedway (2.28-mile road course/oval). Winner: AJ Allmendinger

Sunday, Oct. 15: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval), 2:30 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Oct. 22: Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile oval), 2:30 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Oct. 29: Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile oval), 2 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Nov. 5: Phoenix Raceway – championship race (1-mile oval), 3 p.m., NBC

