NASCAR playoffs at Texas: Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule for Sunday's race

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs rolls into Texas with eight drivers remaining in the championship hunt.

Joe Gibbs Racing advanced three of its four playoff drivers — Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch — to the third round, while all three Team Penske drivers — Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski — also reached the Round of 8. Hendrick Motorsports has reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott and this season's best driver, Kyle Larson, still contending.

That also leaves all three car manufacturers — Toyota (with JGR), Ford (with Penske) and Chevrolet (with Hendrick) still competing for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Texas Motor Speedway is hosting its first points race of the season after holding the NASCAR All-Star race for the first time on June 13. Larson took home the $1 million prize in the exhibition race and will seek to keep his momentum going after winning his seventh points race of 2021 last weekend on the Charlotte Roval.

Kyle Larson celebrates winning the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway:

START TIME: 2 p.m. ET.

TV: NBC. Pre-race broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. ET.

RADIO: Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

STREAMING: NBC Sports website (for those who sign in with their cable/satellite provider) and NBC Sports app.

RACE DISTANCE: 334 laps around the 1.5-mile track for a total of 501 miles.

STAGE LENGTHS (laps per stage): Stage 1: 105, Stage 2: 105, Stage 3: 124.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch led 90 of 334 laps, including the final 24, in the 2020 playoff race at Texas, edging teammate Martin Truex Jr. by 0.468 seconds to seal his berth in the final four.

PLAYOFFS: Kyle Larson takes a huge lead in the Round of 8, sitting 35 points ahead of second-place Denny Hamlin and 57 points ahead of eighth-place Brad Keselowski. Here are the playoffs standings entering the third round:

1. Kyle Larson, 4,065

2. Denny Hamlin, 4,030

3. Martin Truex Jr., 4,029

4. Ryan Blaney, 4,024

5. Kyle Busch, 4,023

6. Chase Elliott, 4,022

7. Joey Logano, 4,013

8. Brad Keselowski, 4008

LINEUP: The starting lineup was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula. Larson will start on the pole alongside Hamlin as all eight remaining playoff drivers make up the first four rows. Here is the lineup for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500:

1. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

5. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

6. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

8. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

10. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

11. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

14. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17. Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

18. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

19. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota

20. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

21. Erik Jones, No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

22. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

23. Ryan Preece, No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

24. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

25. Ross Chastain, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

26. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

28. Anthony Alfredo, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

30. Quin Houff, No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

31. Ryan Newman, No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

32. Justin Haley, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

33. Josh Bilicki, No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

34. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

35. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

36. Garrett Smithley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

37. Joey Gase, No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford

38. David Starr, No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Ford

39. Timmy Hill, No. 13 Motorsports Business Management Toyota

