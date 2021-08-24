NASCAR Playoffs standings: Who has clinched a spot in Cup Series Playoffs?

Tadd Haislop
·4 min read
Heading into the final race of the 2021 regular season for the NASCAR Cup Series, the Playoffs standings show all but one spot clinched.

The 16th and final driver to clinch a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will do so Saturday night in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Daytona International Speedway.

RELATED: NASCAR Playoffs clinching scenarios

With a series-high five victories and 12 stage wins thus far in 2021, Kyle Larson leads the NASCAR Playoffs standings over Denny Hamlin in second place, Kyle Busch in third, William Byron in fourth and defending champion Chase Elliott in fifth entering Daytona.

On the other end of the grid is Tyler Reddick, who enters Saturday night with a 25-point edge over his Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon for the 16th and final NASCAR Playoffs spot.

Either driver would clinch with a win. But if Daytona produces a repeat winner on the season — or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the Playoffs — Reddick would need at least 31 points to clinch his spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Dillon, on the other hand, would need help to clinch.

Below are the complete NASCAR Playoffs standings ahead of the regular-season finale, including the list of drivers who have already clinched spots.

NASCAR Playoffs standings

Below are the NASCAR Playoffs standings heading into the Cup Series’ regular-season finale at Daytona.
Note: The drivers locked in are listed first.

Season standings rank

Driver

Season points

Cutoff

Wins bonus

Stage wins

Regular-season bonus

Playoffs reset

Projected Playoffs Points

1.

Kyle Larson

1004

Locked In

25

12

15

2000

2,052

2.

Denny Hamlin

976

Locked In

0

5

10

2000

2,015

3.

Kyle Busch

838

Locked In

10

5

8

2000

2,023

4.

William Byron

833

Locked In

5

3

7

2000

2,015

5.

Chase Elliott

820

Locked In

10

2

6

2000

2,018

6.

Martin Truex Jr.

789

Locked In

15

5

5

2000

2,025

7.

Ryan Blaney

787

Locked In

10

4

4

2000

2,018

8.

Joey Logano

772

Locked In

5

4

3

2000

2,012

9.

Kevin Harvick

756

Locked In

0

0

2

2000

2,002

10.

Brad Keselowski

729

Locked In

5

2

1

2000

2,008

12.

Alex Bowman

674

Locked In

15

0

0

2000

2,015

14.

Kurt Busch

643

Locked In

5

3

0

2000

2,008

15.

Christopher Bell

595

Locked In

5

0

0

2000

2,005

19.

Michael McDowell

497

Locked In

5

0

0

2000

2,005

23.

Aric Almirola

436

Locked In

5

0

0

2000

2,005

11.

Tyler Reddick

677

25

0

3

0

2000

2,003

CUTOFF

13.

Austin Dillon

652

-25

0

0

0

16.

Matt DiBenedetto

557

-120

0

1

0

17.

Chris Buescher

542

-135

0

1

0

18.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

504

-173

0

0

0

20.

Ross Chastain

492

-185

0

0

0

21.

Bubba Wallace

482

-195

0

1

0

22.

Chase Briscoe

450

-227

0

0

0

24.

Erik Jones

427

-250

0

0

0

25.

Daniel Suarez

423

-254

0

0

0

26.

Ryan Newman

406

-271

0

0

0

27.

Ryan Preece

398

-279

0

0

0

28.

Cole Custer

382

-295

0

0

0

29.

Corey LaJoie

307

-370

0

0

0

30.

Anthony Alfredo

237

-440

0

0

0

Who has clinched a spot in Cup Series Playoffs?

Below is the list of 15 drivers who have already clinched spots in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

All but two have clinched with race victories; Hamlin and Kevin Harvick have clinched on points.

Projected playoff points rank
(among those locked in)

Driver

Clinched with

1

Kyle Larson

Win (5)

2

Martin Truex Jr.

Win (3)

3

Kyle Busch

Win (2)

4

Chase Elliott

Win (2)

5

Ryan Blaney

Win (2)

6

Alex Bowman

Win (3)

7

William Byron

Win (1)

8

Denny Hamlin

Points

9

Joey Logano

Win (1)

10

Brad Keselowski

Win (1)

11

Kurt Busch

Win (1)

12

Christopher Bell

Win (1)

13

Michael McDowell

Win (1)

14

Aric Almirola

Win (1)

15

Kevin Harvick

Points

Clinch scenarios for regular-season finale at Daytona

NASCAR Cup Series races at Daytona are known for their unpredictability, so the 15 drivers who could clinch the 16th and final NASCAR Playoffs spot with a win will be hoping to do just that Saturday.

The following are the drivers who would clinch a NASCAR Playoffs spot with a win in the regular-season finale at Dayona.

  • Tyler Reddick

  • Austin Dillon

  • Matt DiBenedetto

  • Chris Buescher

  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

  • Ross Chastain

  • Bubba Wallace

  • Chase Briscoe

  • Erik Jones

  • Daniel Suarez

  • Ryan Newman

  • Ryan Preece

  • Cole Custer

  • Anthony Alfredo

  • Corey LaJoie

Reddick and Dillon are the only two drivers who can clinch the last NASCAR Playoffs spot without a win at Daytona.

If a repeat race winner (or a driver who cannot advance to the Playoffs) takes the checkered flag Saturday night, Reddick or Dillon could clinch by being ahead of the fourth winless driver in the standings.

In that case, Reddick would clinch with 31 points earned at Daytona. Dillon could only clinch with help.

The same point requirements would hold true if a new win were to come from Hamlin or Harvick.

