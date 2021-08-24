NASCAR Playoffs standings: Who has clinched a spot in Cup Series Playoffs?
Heading into the final race of the 2021 regular season for the NASCAR Cup Series, the Playoffs standings show all but one spot clinched.
The 16th and final driver to clinch a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will do so Saturday night in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Daytona International Speedway.
With a series-high five victories and 12 stage wins thus far in 2021, Kyle Larson leads the NASCAR Playoffs standings over Denny Hamlin in second place, Kyle Busch in third, William Byron in fourth and defending champion Chase Elliott in fifth entering Daytona.
On the other end of the grid is Tyler Reddick, who enters Saturday night with a 25-point edge over his Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon for the 16th and final NASCAR Playoffs spot.
Either driver would clinch with a win. But if Daytona produces a repeat winner on the season — or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the Playoffs — Reddick would need at least 31 points to clinch his spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Dillon, on the other hand, would need help to clinch.
Below are the complete NASCAR Playoffs standings ahead of the regular-season finale, including the list of drivers who have already clinched spots.
NASCAR Playoffs standings
Below are the NASCAR Playoffs standings heading into the Cup Series' regular-season finale at Daytona.
Note: The drivers locked in are listed first.
Season standings rank
Driver
Season points
Cutoff
Wins bonus
Stage wins
Regular-season bonus
Playoffs reset
Projected Playoffs Points
1.
Kyle Larson
1004
Locked In
25
12
15
2000
2,052
2.
Denny Hamlin
976
Locked In
0
5
10
2000
2,015
3.
Kyle Busch
838
Locked In
10
5
8
2000
2,023
4.
William Byron
833
Locked In
5
3
7
2000
2,015
5.
Chase Elliott
820
Locked In
10
2
6
2000
2,018
6.
Martin Truex Jr.
789
Locked In
15
5
5
2000
2,025
7.
Ryan Blaney
787
Locked In
10
4
4
2000
2,018
8.
Joey Logano
772
Locked In
5
4
3
2000
2,012
9.
Kevin Harvick
756
Locked In
0
0
2
2000
2,002
10.
Brad Keselowski
729
Locked In
5
2
1
2000
2,008
12.
Alex Bowman
674
Locked In
15
0
0
2000
2,015
14.
Kurt Busch
643
Locked In
5
3
0
2000
2,008
15.
Christopher Bell
595
Locked In
5
0
0
2000
2,005
19.
Michael McDowell
497
Locked In
5
0
0
2000
2,005
23.
Aric Almirola
436
Locked In
5
0
0
2000
2,005
11.
Tyler Reddick
677
25
0
3
0
2000
2,003
CUTOFF
13.
Austin Dillon
652
-25
0
0
0
16.
Matt DiBenedetto
557
-120
0
1
0
17.
Chris Buescher
542
-135
0
1
0
18.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
504
-173
0
0
0
20.
Ross Chastain
492
-185
0
0
0
21.
Bubba Wallace
482
-195
0
1
0
22.
Chase Briscoe
450
-227
0
0
0
24.
Erik Jones
427
-250
0
0
0
25.
Daniel Suarez
423
-254
0
0
0
26.
Ryan Newman
406
-271
0
0
0
27.
Ryan Preece
398
-279
0
0
0
28.
Cole Custer
382
-295
0
0
0
29.
Corey LaJoie
307
-370
0
0
0
30.
Anthony Alfredo
237
-440
0
0
0
Who has clinched a spot in Cup Series Playoffs?
Below is the list of 15 drivers who have already clinched spots in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
All but two have clinched with race victories; Hamlin and Kevin Harvick have clinched on points.
Projected playoff points rank
Driver
Clinched with
1
Kyle Larson
Win (5)
2
Martin Truex Jr.
Win (3)
3
Kyle Busch
Win (2)
4
Chase Elliott
Win (2)
5
Ryan Blaney
Win (2)
6
Alex Bowman
Win (3)
7
William Byron
Win (1)
8
Denny Hamlin
Points
9
Joey Logano
Win (1)
10
Brad Keselowski
Win (1)
11
Kurt Busch
Win (1)
12
Christopher Bell
Win (1)
13
Michael McDowell
Win (1)
14
Aric Almirola
Win (1)
15
Kevin Harvick
Points
Clinch scenarios for regular-season finale at Daytona
NASCAR Cup Series races at Daytona are known for their unpredictability, so the 15 drivers who could clinch the 16th and final NASCAR Playoffs spot with a win will be hoping to do just that Saturday.
The following are the drivers who would clinch a NASCAR Playoffs spot with a win in the regular-season finale at Dayona.
Tyler Reddick
Austin Dillon
Matt DiBenedetto
Chris Buescher
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ross Chastain
Bubba Wallace
Chase Briscoe
Erik Jones
Daniel Suarez
Ryan Newman
Ryan Preece
Cole Custer
Anthony Alfredo
Corey LaJoie
Reddick and Dillon are the only two drivers who can clinch the last NASCAR Playoffs spot without a win at Daytona.
If a repeat race winner (or a driver who cannot advance to the Playoffs) takes the checkered flag Saturday night, Reddick or Dillon could clinch by being ahead of the fourth winless driver in the standings.
In that case, Reddick would clinch with 31 points earned at Daytona. Dillon could only clinch with help.
The same point requirements would hold true if a new win were to come from Hamlin or Harvick.