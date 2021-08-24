NASCAR Playoffs standings: Who has clinched a spot in Cup Series Playoffs?

Heading into the final race of the 2021 regular season for the NASCAR Cup Series, the Playoffs standings show all but one spot clinched.

The 16th and final driver to clinch a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will do so Saturday night in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Daytona International Speedway.

RELATED: NASCAR Playoffs clinching scenarios

With a series-high five victories and 12 stage wins thus far in 2021, Kyle Larson leads the NASCAR Playoffs standings over Denny Hamlin in second place, Kyle Busch in third, William Byron in fourth and defending champion Chase Elliott in fifth entering Daytona.

On the other end of the grid is Tyler Reddick, who enters Saturday night with a 25-point edge over his Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon for the 16th and final NASCAR Playoffs spot.

Either driver would clinch with a win. But if Daytona produces a repeat winner on the season — or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the Playoffs — Reddick would need at least 31 points to clinch his spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Dillon, on the other hand, would need help to clinch.

Below are the complete NASCAR Playoffs standings ahead of the regular-season finale, including the list of drivers who have already clinched spots.

NASCAR Playoffs standings

Below are the NASCAR Playoffs standings heading into the Cup Series’ regular-season finale at Daytona.

Note: The drivers locked in are listed first.

Season standings rank Driver Season points Cutoff Wins bonus Stage wins Regular-season bonus Playoffs reset Projected Playoffs Points 1. Kyle Larson 1004 Locked In 25 12 15 2000 2,052 2. Denny Hamlin 976 Locked In 0 5 10 2000 2,015 3. Kyle Busch 838 Locked In 10 5 8 2000 2,023 4. William Byron 833 Locked In 5 3 7 2000 2,015 5. Chase Elliott 820 Locked In 10 2 6 2000 2,018 6. Martin Truex Jr. 789 Locked In 15 5 5 2000 2,025 7. Ryan Blaney 787 Locked In 10 4 4 2000 2,018 8. Joey Logano 772 Locked In 5 4 3 2000 2,012 9. Kevin Harvick 756 Locked In 0 0 2 2000 2,002 10. Brad Keselowski 729 Locked In 5 2 1 2000 2,008 12. Alex Bowman 674 Locked In 15 0 0 2000 2,015 14. Kurt Busch 643 Locked In 5 3 0 2000 2,008 15. Christopher Bell 595 Locked In 5 0 0 2000 2,005 19. Michael McDowell 497 Locked In 5 0 0 2000 2,005 23. Aric Almirola 436 Locked In 5 0 0 2000 2,005 11. Tyler Reddick 677 25 0 3 0 2000 2,003 – CUTOFF – – – – – – – 13. Austin Dillon 652 -25 0 0 0 – – 16. Matt DiBenedetto 557 -120 0 1 0 – – 17. Chris Buescher 542 -135 0 1 0 – – 18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 504 -173 0 0 0 – – 20. Ross Chastain 492 -185 0 0 0 – – 21. Bubba Wallace 482 -195 0 1 0 – – 22. Chase Briscoe 450 -227 0 0 0 – – 24. Erik Jones 427 -250 0 0 0 – – 25. Daniel Suarez 423 -254 0 0 0 – – 26. Ryan Newman 406 -271 0 0 0 – – 27. Ryan Preece 398 -279 0 0 0 – – 28. Cole Custer 382 -295 0 0 0 – – 29. Corey LaJoie 307 -370 0 0 0 – – 30. Anthony Alfredo 237 -440 0 0 0 – –

Who has clinched a spot in Cup Series Playoffs?

Story continues

Below is the list of 15 drivers who have already clinched spots in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

All but two have clinched with race victories; Hamlin and Kevin Harvick have clinched on points.

Projected playoff points rank

(among those locked in) Driver Clinched with 1 Kyle Larson Win (5) 2 Martin Truex Jr. Win (3) 3 Kyle Busch Win (2) 4 Chase Elliott Win (2) 5 Ryan Blaney Win (2) 6 Alex Bowman Win (3) 7 William Byron Win (1) 8 Denny Hamlin Points 9 Joey Logano Win (1) 10 Brad Keselowski Win (1) 11 Kurt Busch Win (1) 12 Christopher Bell Win (1) 13 Michael McDowell Win (1) 14 Aric Almirola Win (1) 15 Kevin Harvick Points

Clinch scenarios for regular-season finale at Daytona

NASCAR Cup Series races at Daytona are known for their unpredictability, so the 15 drivers who could clinch the 16th and final NASCAR Playoffs spot with a win will be hoping to do just that Saturday.

The following are the drivers who would clinch a NASCAR Playoffs spot with a win in the regular-season finale at Dayona.

Tyler Reddick

Austin Dillon

Matt DiBenedetto

Chris Buescher

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ross Chastain

Bubba Wallace

Chase Briscoe

Erik Jones

Daniel Suarez

Ryan Newman

Ryan Preece

Cole Custer

Anthony Alfredo

Corey LaJoie

Reddick and Dillon are the only two drivers who can clinch the last NASCAR Playoffs spot without a win at Daytona.

If a repeat race winner (or a driver who cannot advance to the Playoffs) takes the checkered flag Saturday night, Reddick or Dillon could clinch by being ahead of the fourth winless driver in the standings.

In that case, Reddick would clinch with 31 points earned at Daytona. Dillon could only clinch with help.

The same point requirements would hold true if a new win were to come from Hamlin or Harvick.