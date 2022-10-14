NASCAR playoffs round of 8 begins, focus back on the track

  • Christopher Bell (20) celebrates on top of his car after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
    1/7

    APTOPIX NASCAR Charlotte Cup Auto Racing

    Christopher Bell (20) celebrates on top of his car after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • The pit crew of Chase Elliott (9) race to complete a pit stop during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
    2/7

    NASCAR Charlotte Cup Auto Racing

    The pit crew of Chase Elliott (9) race to complete a pit stop during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chase Elliott celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    3/7

    NASCAR Talladega Auto Racing

    Chase Elliott celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chase Briscoe (14) competes during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
    4/7

    NASCAR Charlotte Cup Auto Racing

    Chase Briscoe (14) competes during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Alex Bowman (48), Joey Logano (22), Austin Cindric (2), Justin Allgaier (62) and Ty Gibbs (23) are involved in a crash in Turn 1 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Skip Williams)
    5/7

    APTOPIX NASCAR Talladega Auto Racing

    Alex Bowman (48), Joey Logano (22), Austin Cindric (2), Justin Allgaier (62) and Ty Gibbs (23) are involved in a crash in Turn 1 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Skip Williams)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Driver Christopher Bell (20) leads the field to start a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    6/7

    NASCAR Talladega Auto Racing

    Driver Christopher Bell (20) leads the field to start a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Christopher Bell holds out a ring he received for winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
    7/7

    NASCAR Charlotte Cup Auto Racing

    Christopher Bell holds out a ring he received for winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Christopher Bell (20) celebrates on top of his car after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
The pit crew of Chase Elliott (9) race to complete a pit stop during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Chase Elliott celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Chase Briscoe (14) competes during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alex Bowman (48), Joey Logano (22), Austin Cindric (2), Justin Allgaier (62) and Ty Gibbs (23) are involved in a crash in Turn 1 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Skip Williams)
Driver Christopher Bell (20) leads the field to start a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Christopher Bell holds out a ring he received for winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
1
JENNA FRYER
·5 min read

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There has been a NASCAR reset, on the track at least, with the third round of the playoffs beginning Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a new Cup champion set to be crowned after four races.

Kyle Larson was knocked out of contention for consecutive championships after being eliminated at Charlotte, nosed out by two points by Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing — a team now accused of race manipulation and fined $300,000 by NASCAR over the last week.

The back and forth of penalties, suspensions and accusations between NASCAR and Stewart-Haas Racing, which fields a Ford for Kevin Harvick, one of the most outspoken critics of its new Next Gen car, has team co-owner Tony Stewart too furious to even comment. Stewart even says he wouldn't go to another NASCAR race if he doesn't have sponsorship commitments.

But Larson — the hottest driver in the country last year — also was edged out of the playoffs by his own Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron.

NASCAR had missed Bryon intentionally spin Denny Hamlin under caution and levied punishment two days later. But an appeals panel ruled NASCAR could only fine Byron and not essentially change the score post-race by deducting points, restoring 25 playoff points for Byron and pushing him into the playoffs.

The favorite to succeed Larson? Maybe Chase Elliott, who was headed to what would have been a career-high sixth win of the season at Charlotte until a late caution and overtime. NASCAR's four-time most popular driver won the title in 2020, and Larson's win last season made it two straight Cup championships for Rick Hendrick.

Christopher Bell just might be the dark horse to pick at the betting window — the round opens in Las Vegas, after all. Listed as an 8-1 favorite by FanDuel Sportsbook for the title, Bell was the best driver of the first round with an average finish of fourth in the first three races.

Back-to-back poor finishes to open the second round put the Joe Gibbs Racing driver on the verge of elimination, but when the late cautions at Charlotte flipped the race, Bell pounced and earned the victory and the automatic berth into the third round.

“This whole last two weeks, I had been extremely deflated, just kind of down in the dumps," Bell said after his Charlotte win. “Now I can promise you I’m as excited as ever heading into these next three races.”

NEXT GEN'S FUTURE

There are just four spots in the Nov. 6 finale at Phoenix Raceway, which will end NASCAR's most competitive season in decades. Counting a pair of exhibition victories by Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney, the first season of the Next Gen car has produced 21 different winners.

Two drivers are still sidelined with concussions; Alex Bowman, winner at Las Vegas this spring, said this week he'll miss the next three races. Bowman and Kurt Busch were both hurt in what should have been routine hits into the wall, but the rear of the Next Gen is so stiff that drivers are absorbing an extraordinary amount of the impact.

NASCAR thinks it has a fix for the rigidness of rear of the Next Gen, with changes possible by the start of next season. That mean's there’s still four races to go with the current design.

It took a near driver mutiny following Bowman's concussion last month for series leadership to address the field. A 75-minute driver meeting at Charlotte received mixed reviews, with some drivers insisting NASCAR couldn't even finish its presentation because the session devolved into an “airing of grievances.” Joey Logano said the meeting should have happened after Busch's crash in July and not three months later after another driver's concussion.

Corey LaJoie, who has sided with NASCAR in its development of the Next Gen, said NASCAR told the drivers what it tested “takes about 50% of the G-load away on a rear impact.”

“You can always say we should have done it faster,” LaJoie said on his podcast “Stacking Pennies. “But this stuff takes time. It's not like NASCAR is just sitting on its hands, waiting for another guy to get hurt. Nobody is at more of a risk or detriments to seeing their competitors hurt than NASCAR is.

“When we were designing this car, safety was above and beyond every other checkpoint.”

Although Bowman left open the possibility to be back in the car for the season finale at Phoenix, his home track, Busch will miss his 14th consecutive race.

There is speculation the 44-year-old Busch will use his home track of Las Vegas to announce his retirement. Busch has a Saturday morning news conference scheduled, and Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, had promised an update on Busch this week.

23XI Racing already has Tyler Reddick signed for 2024, but Richard Childress Racing has no use for Reddick now that it has signed Kyle Busch for next season. Reddick's availability and Kurt Busch's prolonged symptoms may have forced an early decision for Busch, who is under contract through 2023 with an option for 2024.

“We want him to be a part of our team and helping us out,” Hamlin said of Busch. “He's an asset to our team. We want to keep him, Toyota wants to keep him, and I am sure he will have a meaningful position long after his driving career is over. Whenever that is.”

ODDS AND ENDS

Hendrick Motorsports named Blake Harris to crew chief for Alex Bowman next season. Harris spent this year with Michael McDowell at Front Row Motorsports, and will replace Greg Ives, who is stepping away. ... Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win Sunday, per FanDuel Sportsbook, which lists Elliott as the pick to win the championship. ... Elliott opens the third round as the top seed and 31 points above the cutline. ... Chase Briscoe is the eighth seed in his first career appearance in this round. “I enjoy being the underdog and handle it much better when people do doubt us,” he said.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Smoke 'so mad' at NASCAR even as Stewart-Haas drops 1 appeal

    With his team still appealing $200,000 in fines and allegations from NASCAR that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the finish of NASCAR's most recent playoff race, co-owner Tony Stewart opted to not discuss that Wednesday. “I’m not going to talk about it," Stewart said. NASCAR said Tuesday that a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte.

  • Tony Stewart ‘so mad’ at NASCAR even as SHR drops 1 appeal

    Tony Stewart tells The Associated Press that if he didn't need to be at a NASCAR race, 'I wouldn't be in another NASCAR race the rest of the year.'

  • Rachel Dratch on Boston sports fans, the SNL group chat and Debbie Downer I The Rush

    Actor and comedian Rachel Dratch is on The Rush, chatting with Jared about how Boston sports culture helped her survive the perils of show business, her first-hand experience with Michael Jordan and the Bulls’ ‘last dance,’ how her iconic Debbie Downer character finds its way into her sports fandom and the group chat she has with her former hilarious SNL cast mates. Plus, you can join Rachel in the #LysolLaundryChallenge as she takes on the World’s Stinkiest Sock with the help of Lysol, the official laundry sanitizer of the Boston Red Sox.

  • Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 team drops appeal of L2-level penalties

    NASCAR officials indicated Wednesday that Stewart-Haas Racing has dropped its request for an appeal hearing to contest L2-grade penalties against the No. 4 Ford team. The No. 4 crew was penalized Oct. 5 for unapproved modification of a single-source part, and the team had announced its intent to appeal the punishment two days later. The […]

  • Blake Harris to be Alex Bowman’s crew chief in 2023

    Blake Harris, who has helped Michael McDowell to a career-best 12 top 10s this year, will move to Hendrick Motorsports next season.

  • Robert Kraft one-on-one following historic $50M donation to Mass. hospital

    In an exclusive interview, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said his commitment to health equity began when his late wife was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

  • Robert Kraft donates $50 million to MGH for community health equity

    Robert Kraft and his family's foundation have donated $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

  • Kim Kardashian's Exes Kanye West and Ray J Reunite on the Red Carpet

    Kim Kardashian's exes, Kanye West and Ray J, were seen on the red carpet together at the Oct. 12 screening for Candace Owens' documentary. See the photo of the two below.

  • Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward to run F1 practices this season for McLaren Racing

    IndyCar stars Alex Palou and Pato O'Ward will run F1 practice sessions this season with McLaren Racing, starting next Friday at COTA in Austin, Texas.

  • NASCAR Friday schedule at Las Vegas

    Xfinity practice and qualifying will highlight the Friday schedule at Las Vegas.

  • Beyond Meat executive exits after biting incident

    Douglas Ramsey was suspended from his post last month after he was accused of biting a man's nose.

  • Bitcoin Gaming and Payments Company ZEBEDEE Launches New Open Source Bitcoin Initiative

    The initiative has already cranked out five Lightning-related projects on GitHub.

  • Dawgs on top: Georgia-Vanderbilt series history

    Kirby Smart and Georgia football enter the 2022 Vanderbilt as big favorites over the Commodores.

  • Raquel Pennington vs. Ketlen Viera teed up for UFC’s first 2023 event

    The lineup for the UFC's first card of 2023 continues to grow with the addition of a new women's bantamweight bout.

  • NASCAR weekend schedule for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

    NASCAR weekend schedule includes start times, weather forecasts and other key information for Las Vegas.

  • Tyreek Hill speaks highly of Justin Jefferson

    The Dolphins star receiver heaps praise onto Justin Jefferson

  • Tear gas caused Indonesia's soccer disaster: investigators

    STORY: A team of investigators in Indonesia has concluded that tear gas was the main cause of death in the country's recent soccer stampede. That's according to the country's security minister on Friday (October 14). The fact-finding team, which included government officials, soccer and security experts, have been investigating how more than 130 people died in a crush after a match at Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java on October 1. Coordinating Security Minister Mahfud MD said the findings, detailed in a 124-page list of recommendations had been handed to the president. "The National Research and Innovation Agency are still investigating the toxicity of the tear gas used, but whatever the result is, it cannot diminish the conclusion that the massive number of deaths was mainly caused by tear gas."Indonesian authorities and the Indonesian football Association have faced mounting questions and criticism over why police fired tear gas inside the stadium. It is a crowd control measure banned by world soccer governing body FIFA.The fact-finding team found the police personnel on duty had no knowledge of the prohibition of tear gas at soccer matches. The team added that tear gas had been fired "indiscriminately" and the officers had employed "excessive" measures.The police have sought to play down their role in the tragedy, emphasizing that narrow doors in the over-capacity stadium, exacerbated the crush.The police and military are investigating dozens of their officers.The investigators concluded that the Indonesian football Association had been negligent by ignoring regulations and called for the resignation of its chairman and executive committee.It added that match organizer PT Liga Indonesia Baru had also been negligent.

  • Justin Allgaier, Brandt back with JR Motorsports for 2023 Xfinity campaign

    JR Motorsports announced Thursday that Justin Allgaier will return to the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet for the 2023 Xfinity Series season. RELATED: Xfinity playoff standings | Las Vegas weekend schedule Allgaier is in his seventh season with the Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned team, collecting 16 of his 19 career victories in the Xfinity Series during that […]

  • Arni's Birthday Zoom: Don Coller

    Don Coller turns 70 today with his life in football at Purdue and in the Lafayette area part of his legacy.

  • Dodge Charger Theft Ends In Crash, Shooting

    Crime sure is out of control…