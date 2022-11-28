NASCAR Playoffs recap: Round of 12, Xfinity Series

Editor‘s note: With Champion‘s Week in Nashville ongoing, NASCAR.com will look back at every playoff round of the 2022 season in all three national series.

Race 1: At Texas Motor Speedway, Sept. 24

Noah Gragson celebrates his Texas win

Key highlights: Noah Gragson took the checkered flag in a fourth consecutive race, matching Sam Ard’s record from 1983. A handful of playoff drivers were involved in multi-car crashes in the final stage, including regular-season champion AJ Allmendinger.

Winner: Noah Gragson

Full race recap: Gragson wins fourth straight race to open Xfinity playoffs

At-track photos: 2022 Texas playoff weekend

AJ Allmendinger shouts during a rowdy Victory Lane celebration at Talladega Superspeedway



Race 2: At Talladega Superspeedway, Oct. 1

Key highlights: Allmendinger finally overcame his superspeedway woes to nab his first career win at the track type with his playoff win at Talladega. Noah Gragson and Austin Hill’s aggression up front ended up being their downfall as they shuffled themselves to the back of the lead pack in the closing laps.

Winner: AJ Allmendinger

Full race recap: Allmendinger wins first superspeedway race in photo finish

At-track photos: 2022 Talladega playoff weekend

AJ Allmendinger celebrates in Victory Lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Race 3: At Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, Oct. 8

Key highlights: The Round of 12 cutoff race was the Ty Gibbs and Allmendinger show as both battled for the win in the late restarts. Meanwhile, chaos unfolded in the battle for the final Round of 8 spots as Riley Herbst was involved in late-race incidents that eliminated him from championship contention.

Winner: AJ Allmendinger

Full race recap: Allmendinger fends off Gibbs in overtime finish

At-track photos: 2022 Charlotte playoff weekend

Drivers eliminated: Ryan Sieg, Daniel Hemric, Riley Herbst, Jeremy Clements