NASCAR Playoffs recap: Championship 4, Cup Series

Editor‘s note: With Champion‘s Week in Nashville ongoing, NASCAR.com will look back at every playoff round of the 2022 season in all three national series.

Championship Race: At Phoenix Raceway, Nov. 6

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Winner: Joey Logano

Key highlights: Logano’s No. 22 team had the most time to prepare for the title race and capitalized, scoring the Busch Light Pole Award and leading 187 of 312 laps en route to his second NASCAR Cup Series championship. Contact between Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott eliminated Elliott from title contention while Chastain nearly chased down Logano to fight for the title, but issues on a late pit stop erased any hope for Christopher Bell to make his case.

Full race recap: Joey Logano dominates at Phoenix to win second Cup championship

At-track photos: Best pictures from Arizona

Championship 4 finishes: Ross Chastain (third), Christopher Bell (10th), Chase Elliott (28th)