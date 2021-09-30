NASCAR Playoffs clinching scenarios for Talladega weekend

Talladega Superspeedway will host three NASCAR national series playoff races this weekend. See how drivers can lock into the next rounds of their respective series with the clinching scenarios below.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Just two races left for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs challengers in the Round of 12 to secure their spot in the Round of 8. Denny Hamlin, with his win last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, is the only driver locked into the next round, leaving seven spots still up for grabs as the series heads to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for the YellaWood 500 (Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) the fifth race of the 2021 postseason.

Already Clinched

The following driver has clinched a spot in the eight-driver field of the next round: Denny Hamlin.

Can clinch via points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the seventh winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott or Joey Logano.

Kyle Larson: Would clinch with 54 points (55 points if Joey Logano wins).

Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano: Could only clinch with help this weekend.

If there is a new winner from Brad Keselowski or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the sixth winless driver in the standings.

Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano: Could only clinch with help this weekend.

Can clinch via win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell.

XFINITY SERIES



Just two races left in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 12 for the postseason contenders to lock up a spot in the Round of 8. With Josh Berry, a non-playoff driver, winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway all eight spots are still up for the taking as the series heads to Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday for the Sparks 300 (4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Already Clinched

No drivers have clinched a spot in the eight-driver field of the next round.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the eighth winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric, Justin Haley or Harrison Burton.

Austin Cindric: Would clinch with 51 points (needs 52 points if Justin Haley wins, needs 53 points if Harrison Burton wins).

AJ Allmendinger: Would clinch with 55 points (needs help if Justin Haley or Harrison Burton win).

Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric, Justin Haley and Harrison Burton: Could only clinch with help.

If there is a new winner from Brandon Jones or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the seventh winless driver in the standings.

Austin Cindric: Would clinch with 55 points.

AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric, Justin Haley and Harrison Burton: Could only clinch with help.

Can Clinch Via Win

All 12 Xfinity playoff drivers can clinch on their win alone this weekend at Talladega: Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric, Justin Haley, Harrison Burton, Brandon Jones, Myatt Snider, Jeb Burton, Riley Herbst and Jeremy Clements.



CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

Time is of the essence for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series‘ eight-playoff challengers with just two races left to decide which four will advance to the next round and have a shot at the title. With Christian Eckes stealing the spotlight last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, none of the playoff drivers have secured a spot in the Championship 4 round. Saturday’s race — the Chevrolet Silverado 250 (1 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) — is their next opportunity.

Already Clinched

No drivers have clinched a spot in the four-driver field of the next round.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the fourth winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from Ben Rhodes, John Hunter Nemechek or Stewart Friesen.

Ben Rhodes: Could only clinch with help.

John Hunter Nemechek: Could only clinch with help.

Stewart Friesen: Could only clinch with help.

If there is a new winner from Matt Crafton or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the third winless driver in the standings.

Ben Rhodes: Could only clinch with help.

John Hunter Nemechek: Could only clinch with help.

Can Clinch Via Win

All eight drivers can clinch on their win alone this weekend: Ben Rhodes, John Hunter Nemechek, Stewart Friesen, Matt Crafton, Sheldon Creed, Carson Hocevar, Zane Smith and Chandler Smith.