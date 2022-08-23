NASCAR Playoffs 101: How the 16th spot will be determined at Daytona

Editor‘s note: This year’s playoff field will be spotlighted in USA Network‘s new unscripted series “Race for the Championship” airing this fall. The first episode is Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the trailer here.

We’re down to one.

In what has been likely the most unpredictable regular season in the history of NASCAR’s playoff era, only Daytona remains before the 16-driver playoff field is set. And with 15 Cup Series winners so far this season, there’s only one playoff spot up for grabs, which makes Saturday night’s regular-season finale (7 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) as high-stakes as it gets.

Kyle Larson’s Sunday win at Watkins Glen International, his second victory of the season, made the implications for Saturday very clear for those below the cutline: Win.

Here’s everything you need to know about how the field will be set Saturday night.

Drivers who have won this year

These 15 drivers have all locked into the playoff field by virtue of wins: Chase Elliott (4 wins), Kyle Larson (2), Ross Chastain (2), Joey Logano (2), William Byron (2), Kevin Harvick (2), Denny Hamlin (2), Tyler Reddick (2), Christopher Bell (1), Chase Briscoe (1), Kyle Busch (1), Kurt Busch (1), Daniel Suárez (1), Austin Cindric (1) and Alex Bowman (1).

Scenario: No new winner at Daytona

If there is not a new winner at Daytona, then the final spot will be decided between Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. There are no other drivers who can advance to the postseason by points.

Blaney sits 25 points ahead of Truex with one race to go.

Scenario: Exactly 16 winners

Simple. The 16 drivers who win a race in the 26-race regular season would advance to the playoffs, provided they are ranked 30th or better in the regular-season standings. That means if there’s a new winner at Daytona that fits those qualifications, both Blaney and Truex Jr. would fail to advance to the postseason (provided they aren’t the winners themselves).

Scenario: Tied in points

As noted above, if there is a repeat winner at Daytona, then either Blaney or Truex Jr. will advance to the postseason via points. But what if the two tie in the regular-season standings?

Then we’d go to the tiebreaker, which is best finish in the regular season.

Heading into Daytona, Ryan Blaney holds the tiebreaker in this scenario. His third-place finish at Nashville Superspeedway is his best of the year, which is better than Truex’s best finish of fourth place.

However, if the two drivers finish in a points tie for the final spot and Martin Truex Jr. finishes second at Daytona, then that finish would be his best of the season and earn him the tiebreaker over Blaney.

If Truex Jr. finishes in third place, though, it won’t be enough in a tiebreaking scenario. Because the two drivers would have the same best finish of third, we’d go to the next best finish. Blaney would have four fourth-place finishes to fall back on as opposed to just two for Truex.