NASCAR playoff race at Richmond: Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule for Federated Auto Parts 400

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs got off to a rousing start last weekend at Darlington.

It was a festive day for Denny Hamlin, who finally captured his first win of the season after holding off Kyle Larson in a thriller in the closing laps. With the win, Hamlin secured advancement to the Round of 12 of the playoffs, and as runner-up, Larson bolstered his big points lead over the remaining playoff drivers.

For several other playoff drivers, Darlington provided nothing but frustration and misery, as many suffered on-track incidents that put them in a hole. That list includes two-time champion Kyle Busch, who finished 35th out of 37 drivers, reigning series champion Chase Elliott, who finished 31st, Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron, who finished 34th, and Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, who finished last and was the first driver knocked out of the race after just 30 laps.

The action now moves from South Carolina to the capital of Virginia for the second race of the Round of 16.

Alex Bowman (48) crosses the finish line to win the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 18, 2021.

Here is everything you need to get ready for Saturday night’s Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway:

START TIME: 7:30 p.m. ET.

TV: NBCSN. Pre-race broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET.

RADIO: Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

STREAMING: NBC Sports website (for those who sign in with their cable/satellite provider) and NBC Sports app.

RACE DISTANCE: 400 laps around the 0.75-mile Richmond Raceway for a total of 300 miles.

STAGE LENGTHS (laps per stage): Stage 1: 80, Stage 2: 155, Stage 3: 165.

LAST TIME: Alex Bowman led the final 10 laps, taking the lead from Denny Hamlin following the final restart, and held on for a 0.381-second win over Hamlin in April for the first of three victories in 2021. And one year ago in the 2020 playoff race, Brad Keselowski led 192 of 400 laps and cruised to a 1.568-second win over Martin Truex Jr. to clinch his spot in the Round of 12.

PLAYOFFS: Here are the standings prior to Saturday night's race at Richmond (x-clinched berth in round of 12):

1. Kyle Larson, 2,106; 2. x-Denny Hamlin, 2,072; 3. Martin Truex Jr., 2,062; 4. Kurt Busch, 2,052; 5. Ryan Blaney, 2,048; 6. Joey Logano, 2,047; 7. Kevin Harvick, 2,046; 8. Brad Keselowski, 2,038; 9. Christopher Bell, 2,031; 10. Chase Elliott, 2,030; 11. Aric Almirola, 2,029; 12. Tyler Reddick, 2,026; 13. Alex Bowman, 2,026; 14. Kyle Busch, 2,024; 15. William Byron, 2,017; 16. Michael McDowell, 2,006.

LINEUP: The starting lineup was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula. Points leader Kyle Larson, who won the 2017 playoff race at Richmond, will start on the pole alongside Denny Hamlin, who has three career wins at his home track, including the 2016 playoff race.

Here is the lineup for the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders (car number in parentheses):

1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

2. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

3. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

4. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet

5. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

6. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

7. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford

8. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

9. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

10. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

11. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

12. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

13. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

14. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

15. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

16. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

17. (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

18. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

19. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

20. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet

21. (41) Cole Custer, Ford

22. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

23. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

24. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford

25. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

26. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

27. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

28. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford

29. (77) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

30. (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford

31. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

32. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford

33. (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford

34. (15) Joey Gase, Chevrolet

35. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet

36. (51) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet

37. (53) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Start time, TV info for Richmond playoff race