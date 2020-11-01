NASCAR playoff race at Martinsville live updates: Hamlin wins Stage 1, Harvick struggles

The final elimination race in the Cup Series playoffs is today at Martinsville Speedway. The Xfinity 500 starts at 2 p.m. on NBC.
Joey Logano is the only driver locked into the NASCAR championship race with a win at Kansas. Today’s 263-mile event at the Virginia short track will determine which three drivers will join Logano in competing for a title next weekend at Phoenix.
The race is 500 laps with stages breaks on laps 130, 260 and 500. A competition caution will be called on lap 60. Click here for a live NASCAR leaderboard.
Brad Keselowski is starting on the pole with Martin Truex Jr. in the front row.
3:33 p.m. Lap 163: Elliott retakes the top spot
Hamlin follows Elliott in a pass for Kurt Busch for first place. There are fewer than 100 laps left in the stage. Harvick is running in the bottom-20. A few laps later, Truex passes Kyle Busch for fourth place. The order is Elliott, Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Truex.
3:26 p.m., Lap 151: Caution out for fluid
The Busch brothers battle for the lead after the Stage 2 restart, but Kurt Busch gets ahead of Kyle Busch before the caution flag comes out for fluid on the track cause by Buescher. His car is damaged and he is done for the day. The yellow flag comes out for the fluid. Elliott’s team notes it’s “a mess.” This will takes some time to clean up, and vacuum trucks come out for cleanup.
3:12 p.m., Lap 130: Hamlin wins Stage 1 at Martinsville
Hamlin wins the first stage, his 11th stage win of the season, for 10 stage points. The order is Bowman, Keselowski, Elliott, Logano, Truex, Ky. Busch, Byron, KuBusch and Johnson in the top-10. Harvick finished in 14th and doesn’t gain any stage points. He was up +42 points before the start of the race. The Busch brothers emerge first off of pit road for the second stage restart.
3:05 p.m., Lap 113: Another caution, Hamlin to the lead.
Gase is spun into the Turn 4 wall just as Hamlin passes both Truex and Elliott driving low for first place just before the restart. He chooses the inside lane on the restart, and jumps out to a major lead of over 1.5 seconds as the stage winds down to the final 10 laps. Bowman gets up to second place, passing teammate Elliott. Both Hendrick drivers are sitting -25 points below the cutoff.
3 p.m., Lap 105: Caution out, Harvick struggling
After a caution comes out for Smithley in the wall, race leaders Elliott and Truex stay out, and Hamlin wins the race off pit road to emerge in third after the restart. Wallace gets a penalty for removing pit equipment and Blaney restarts at the rear for speeding on pit road. Harvick is reporting issues from 11th place. Anything is possible at this point.
“Absolutely killed it through the center of the corner,” Harvick says. Won’t take off. Won’t turn. No grip on exit,” Harvick says on the radio, according to RACER.
2:52 p.m., Lap 88: Elliott to the lead
Elliott drives inside Truex for the top spot on Lap 88, making his pass coming into Turn 1. On the latest restart, Truex again took the inside lap, Elliott took the outside. Hamlin is holding off Logano behind him for P3, but Logano’s been pressing low behind Hamlin to make a move, with teammate Blaney directly behind him. Blaney is one of two non-playoff drivers in the top-10. Kyle Busch is in ninth ahead of Harvick.
2:45 p.m., Lap 73: Caution for Bowyer
Bower takes a hit by teammate Almirola that sends his No. 14 sliding sideways to a stop in Turn 3, and Austin Dillon’s No. 3 car gets caught behind him as part of approaching traffic. The caution flag comes out. The running order is still Truex, Elliott, Logano in the top-three. “I didn’t spin because I was loose,” Bowyer says on his radio, according to Fronstretch.com. “I spun out because my f------ teammate hit me in the left rear quarter panel. 74 laps into a 500 lap race. Real nice.”
2:39 p.m., Lap 60: Truex, Elliott came to play
At the competition caution, the order is Truex, Elliott and Hamlin in the top-three. Off pit road, Truex holds onto his place, followed by Elliott, Logano, Keselowski, Bowman, Hamlin, Harvick, Ky. Busch and Blaney. Speeding penalties are issued to LaJoie and Preece.
“It’s probably beneficial to be up top,” Harvick’s radio says when choosing.
Elliott takes the outside lane in second and Truex takes the inside on the restart and holds his lead early. Logano challenges Elliott for second place from the inside lane.
2:32 p.m.,Lap 53: Elliott keeps rolling
Elliott’s been the biggest playoff mover so far. He’s makes passes of both Kurt Busch and Hamlin to get to second place before Lap 50. Truex still leads, but Elliott gets to his tail a few laps later, challenging for first.
2:24 p.m., Lap 30: Elliott moves up
By Lap 20, leader Truex is passing lapped cars, and a few laps later the top-five are making a lot of passes. The order stays the same up front until Elliott gets ahead of Keselowski just before Lap 30. McDowell earlier pitted under green for a blown tire, then received a commitment line violation.
2:16 p.m., Lap 5: Truex to P1
Truex Jr. drives under Keselowski for the lead coming down the frontstretch. Keselowski drops to fourth behind Truex, Hamlin and Kurt Busch. Harvick is the lowest-running playoff driver in 10th.
2:00 p.m.: Pre-race ceremonies, engines fired.
The track drying team departs as pre-race ceremonies get underway with the invocation delivered. The national anthem is then performed live in front of limited fans in the frontstretch grandstands. The NBC broadcast reports Hamlin’s team has elected not to remove a travel packer on the right rear shocks of its No. 11 Toyota, which they earlier asked NASCAR if they could take off. NASCAR said if the team removed it, Hamlin would start at the rear. Hamlin is starting fourth.
Engines are fired and cars start rolling off the grid at 2:07 p.m.
1:50 p.m.: Cars on the grid
The race is getting ready to start with cars and crews on the grid. Fierce battles are expected at Martinsville. Three playoff drivers, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, are tied in points (+25/-25). Denny Hamlin is sitting just two points above them (+27) and Martin Truex Jr. is 11 points behind the group of three (-36). The green flag waves at 2:15 p.m.
“We need to go win and that’s really kinda the bottom line,” Elliott said. “I’m not even going to look at the points because it really just doesn’t matter.”
1:15 p.m.: Bright skies in Southern Virginia
A gloomy morning has given way to bright blue skies, with some clouds overhead. There is a slight chance of rain (20 percent chance) this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, but the the forecast is mostly clear and cool with a high of 61 degrees. Four cars from NASCAR’s track drying team are working on drying “weepers” (wet spots) an hour before the race start.
11:40 a.m.: Ty Dillon has a baby boy
No. 13 Germain Racing driver Ty Dillon posts an announcement on Twitter about the birth of his son, Kapton Reed Dillon, born on Thursday. This is Dillon’s second child with wife Haley Dillon. The couple also has a two-year-old daughter named Oakley.
I’m so incredibly thankful for the way that Jesus loves us all! His presence was so undeniable Thursday, October 29th when Kapton Reed Dillon was born.— Ty Dillon (@tydillon) November 1, 2020
Welcome to the world sweet boy. I can’t wait to see the amazing things you do in this life and it’s honor to be your dad! pic.twitter.com/J2zYkGygCZ
11:35 a.m.: Pre-race inspection complete
NASCAR finds no multiple failures before the Cup race at Martinsville. Only non-playoff driver Garrett Smithley will drop to the rear at the start for a driver change in the No. 77.
NASCAR playoff standings
|Joey Logano
|ADV (win at Kansas)
|Kevin Harvick
|+42
|Denny Hamlin
|+27
|Brad Keselowski
|+25
|Alex Bowman
|-25
|Chase Elliott
|-25
|Martin Truex Jr.
|-36
|Kurt Busch
|-81
How to watch the NASCAR race at Martinsville
- Race: Xfinity 500
- Distance: 263 miles, 500 laps (stages end on Laps 130, 260, 500. The track is 0.526 miles.
- When: Sunday 2 p.m.
- TV: NBC (broadcast starts at 1:30 p.m.)
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who’s on the pole for the NASCAR race?
*Playoff driver