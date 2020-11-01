NASCAR playoff race at Martinsville live updates: Hamlin wins Stage 1, Harvick struggles

The final elimination race in the Cup Series playoffs is today at Martinsville Speedway. The Xfinity 500 starts at 2 p.m. on NBC.

Joey Logano is the only driver locked into the NASCAR championship race with a win at Kansas. Today’s 263-mile event at the Virginia short track will determine which three drivers will join Logano in competing for a title next weekend at Phoenix.

The race is 500 laps with stages breaks on laps 130, 260 and 500. A competition caution will be called on lap 60. Click here for a live NASCAR leaderboard.

Brad Keselowski is starting on the pole with Martin Truex Jr. in the front row.

3:33 p.m. Lap 163: Elliott retakes the top spot

Hamlin follows Elliott in a pass for Kurt Busch for first place. There are fewer than 100 laps left in the stage. Harvick is running in the bottom-20. A few laps later, Truex passes Kyle Busch for fourth place. The order is Elliott, Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Truex.

3:26 p.m., Lap 151: Caution out for fluid

The Busch brothers battle for the lead after the Stage 2 restart, but Kurt Busch gets ahead of Kyle Busch before the caution flag comes out for fluid on the track cause by Buescher. His car is damaged and he is done for the day. The yellow flag comes out for the fluid. Elliott’s team notes it’s “a mess.” This will takes some time to clean up, and vacuum trucks come out for cleanup.

3:12 p.m., Lap 130: Hamlin wins Stage 1 at Martinsville

Hamlin wins the first stage, his 11th stage win of the season, for 10 stage points. The order is Bowman, Keselowski, Elliott, Logano, Truex, Ky. Busch, Byron, KuBusch and Johnson in the top-10. Harvick finished in 14th and doesn’t gain any stage points. He was up +42 points before the start of the race. The Busch brothers emerge first off of pit road for the second stage restart.

3:05 p.m., Lap 113: Another caution, Hamlin to the lead.

Gase is spun into the Turn 4 wall just as Hamlin passes both Truex and Elliott driving low for first place just before the restart. He chooses the inside lane on the restart, and jumps out to a major lead of over 1.5 seconds as the stage winds down to the final 10 laps. Bowman gets up to second place, passing teammate Elliott. Both Hendrick drivers are sitting -25 points below the cutoff.

3 p.m., Lap 105: Caution out, Harvick struggling

After a caution comes out for Smithley in the wall, race leaders Elliott and Truex stay out, and Hamlin wins the race off pit road to emerge in third after the restart. Wallace gets a penalty for removing pit equipment and Blaney restarts at the rear for speeding on pit road. Harvick is reporting issues from 11th place. Anything is possible at this point.

“Absolutely killed it through the center of the corner,” Harvick says. Won’t take off. Won’t turn. No grip on exit,” Harvick says on the radio, according to RACER.

2:52 p.m., Lap 88: Elliott to the lead

Elliott drives inside Truex for the top spot on Lap 88, making his pass coming into Turn 1. On the latest restart, Truex again took the inside lap, Elliott took the outside. Hamlin is holding off Logano behind him for P3, but Logano’s been pressing low behind Hamlin to make a move, with teammate Blaney directly behind him. Blaney is one of two non-playoff drivers in the top-10. Kyle Busch is in ninth ahead of Harvick.

2:45 p.m., Lap 73: Caution for Bowyer

Bower takes a hit by teammate Almirola that sends his No. 14 sliding sideways to a stop in Turn 3, and Austin Dillon’s No. 3 car gets caught behind him as part of approaching traffic. The caution flag comes out. The running order is still Truex, Elliott, Logano in the top-three. “I didn’t spin because I was loose,” Bowyer says on his radio, according to Fronstretch.com. “I spun out because my f------ teammate hit me in the left rear quarter panel. 74 laps into a 500 lap race. Real nice.”

2:39 p.m., Lap 60: Truex, Elliott came to play

At the competition caution, the order is Truex, Elliott and Hamlin in the top-three. Off pit road, Truex holds onto his place, followed by Elliott, Logano, Keselowski, Bowman, Hamlin, Harvick, Ky. Busch and Blaney. Speeding penalties are issued to LaJoie and Preece.

