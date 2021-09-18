NASCAR playoff race at Bristol: Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule for Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Two NASCAR Cup Series playoff races are in the books, and three drivers have punched their tickets to the Round of 12.

It has been a successful opening round for Joe Gibbs Racing, which celebrated victories at Darlington Raceway with Denny Hamlin and at Richmond Raceway one week ago with Martin Truex Jr. Hendrick Motorsports also got some good news at Richmond when regular-season champion Kyle Larson clinched a berth in the next round of the playoffs on points.

Now the action turns to Tennessee's Bristol Motor Speedway for the first elimination race of the playoffs. Following Saturday night's race, four drivers will be sent packing and see their 2021 championship aspirations dashed, while nine additional drivers will join Hamlin, Truex and Larson in the second round.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers race during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Here is everything you need to know to get ready for Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

START TIME: 7:30 p.m. ET. GREEN FLAG: 7:47 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN. Pre-race broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

RADIO: Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

STREAMING: NBC Sports website (for those who sign in with their cable/satellite provider) and NBC Sports app.

RACE DISTANCE: 500 laps around the 0.533-mile Bristol Motor Speedway for a total of 266.5 miles.

STAGE LENGTHS (laps per stage): Stage 1: 125, Stage 2: 125, Stage 3: 250.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano won the inaugural dirt race at Bristol on March 29, leading 61 laps and holding off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. by 0.554 seconds. And one year ago in the 2020 playoff race, Kevin Harvick led 226 laps, including the final 32, before edging Kyle Busch by 0.310 seconds.

PLAYOFFS: Here are the standings prior to Saturday night's race at Bristol Motor Speedway (x-clinched berth in round of 12):

1. x-Kyle Larson, 2,151; 2. x-Denny Hamlin, 2,127; 3. x-Martin Truex Jr., 2,113; 4. Joey Logano, 2,093; 5. Ryan Blaney, 2,081; 6. Kevin Harvick, 2,078; 7. Chase Elliott, 2,072; 8. Christopher Bell, 2,070; 9. Brad Keselowski, 2,066; 10. Kyle Busch, 2,061; 11. Aric Almirola, 2,056; 12. Kurt Busch, 2,053; 13. Alex Bowman, 2,053; 14. Tyler Reddick, 2,048; 15. William Byron, 2,035; 16. Michael McDowell, 2,015.

LINEUP: The starting lineup was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula. Martin Truex Jr., who won last Saturday's playoff race at Richmond Raceway, will start on the pole alongside his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin.

Here is the lineup for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race (car number in parentheses):

1. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

2. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

3. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

4. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

5. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

6. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

8. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

9. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

10. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford

11. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

12. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

13. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

14. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

15. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet

16. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

17. (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

18. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

19. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford

20. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

21. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

22. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

23. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

24. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford

25. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

26. (41) Cole Custer, Ford

27. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet

28. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

29. (77) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

30. (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford

31. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

32. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford

33. (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford

34. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet

35. (51) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet

36. (53) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet

37. (15) James Davison, Chevrolet

38. David Starr (66), Toyota

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Start time, TV info for Bristol playoff race