NASCAR pit road speed limits for 2021 season

NASCAR announced the pit road speed limits for the 2021 season for each venue.

Track

Pit Road

Caution Vehicle

Atlanta Motor Speedway

45

55

Bristol Motor Speedway

30

35

Bristol Motor Speedway – Dirt

30

35

Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

40

45

Charlotte Motor Speedway – Oval

45

55

Charlotte Motor Speedway – Road Course

40

45

Circuit of the Americas

40

50

Darlington Raceway

45

50

Daytona International Speedway

55

70

Daytona International Speedway – Road Course

45

50

Dover International Speedway

35

45

Elkhart Lake’s Road America

40

45

Homestead-Miami Speedway

45

55

Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Road Course

40

45

Kansas Speedway

45

55

Knoxville Speedway

30

30

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

45

55

Martinsville Speedway

30

35

Michigan International Speedway

55

65

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

35

45

Nashville Superspeedway

45

55

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

45

50

Phoenix Raceway

45

50

Pocono Raceway

55

70

Richmond Raceway

40

45

Sonoma Raceway

40

45

Talladega Superspeedway

55

70

Texas Motor Speedway

45

55

Watkins Glen International

40

45

Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway

45

50

