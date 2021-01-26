NASCAR pit road speed limits for 2021 season
NASCAR announced the pit road speed limits for the 2021 season for each venue.
Track
Pit Road
Caution Vehicle
Atlanta Motor Speedway
45
55
Bristol Motor Speedway
30
35
Bristol Motor Speedway – Dirt
30
35
Canadian Tire Motorsports Park
40
45
Charlotte Motor Speedway – Oval
45
55
Charlotte Motor Speedway – Road Course
40
45
Circuit of the Americas
40
50
Darlington Raceway
45
50
Daytona International Speedway
55
70
Daytona International Speedway – Road Course
45
50
Dover International Speedway
35
45
Elkhart Lake’s Road America
40
45
Homestead-Miami Speedway
45
55
Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Road Course
40
45
Kansas Speedway
45
55
Knoxville Speedway
30
30
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
45
55
Martinsville Speedway
30
35
Michigan International Speedway
55
65
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
35
45
Nashville Superspeedway
45
55
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
45
50
Phoenix Raceway
45
50
Pocono Raceway
55
70
Richmond Raceway
40
45
Sonoma Raceway
40
45
Talladega Superspeedway
55
70
Texas Motor Speedway
45
55
Watkins Glen International
40
45
Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway
45
50