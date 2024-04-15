NASCAR Pit Road Fire at Texas Affects Ty Gibbs’ Strategy

Jared C. Tilton - Getty Images

Ty Gibbs, who started second in Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, maintained that position early in Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 until Lap 36 when leader Kyle Larson pitted, and Gibbs inherited the No. 1 position.

Gibbs led for five laps, but his scheduled pit stop was delayed a lap due to a fire on pit road in Corey LaJoie’s pit, which was adjacent to Gibbs’ pit. Gibbs eventually pitted on lap 41. Then during the first caution period—laps 51-55—he had to make two pit stops due to a lug nut problem.

Okay then... 😳... Fire on pit road early in Texas. https://t.co/dVCdP9WtAW pic.twitter.com/IdKNWH7vfN — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 14, 2024

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver ran mid-pack the rest of the race, eventually finishing 13th.

There were no injuries in the pit road fire.

Chase Elliott won the race, snapping a 42-race winless streak dating back to the 2022 season.