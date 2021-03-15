NASCAR, Pit Boss Grills announce multiyear extension

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR and Pit Boss® Grills announced today a multiyear extension, continuing the brand‘s designation as the “Official Grill of NASCAR.” Pit Boss Grills, one of the fastest growing grill companies in the U.S., entered the sport as an official partner in 2018, marking the brand‘s first professional sports property agreement.

“Based on the success of our initial agreement, Pit Boss Grills has since expanded its NASCAR presence with partnerships across the industry, the most effective way to market to our fans.” said Michelle Byron, vice president, partnership marketing, NASCAR. “Our partnership with Pit Boss Grills is built upon our joint family values and the organic connection between our fans and their love for grilling, a staple at any NASCAR race weekend. We are very excited to continue this partnership in the years ahead.”

Pit Boss Grills recently announced a partnership with Speedway Motorsports, which includes a race entitlement at the highly anticipated NASCAR debut at Circuit of the Americas in May — the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250. In addition, Pit Boss Grills partnered with NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola and the No. 10 team of Stewart-Haas Racing, debuting its sponsorship this past weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

“We are blessed to extend our partnership with NASCAR and take our relationship to the next level,” said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. “Not only do our companies share the same core values and beliefs, but race fans are also our consumers. Both NASCAR and Pit Boss support an atmosphere of family and friendship and are supported by a common community of individuals who are passionate about those same principles. We‘ve seen continued successes for our brand within the sport over the last two years and look forward to where the future will take us.”

The NASCAR Official Partnership renewal solidifies the future of Pit Boss Grill‘s involvement in the sport. Through the extended partnership, Pit Boss Grills will expand its activation across NASCAR-owned race tracks, bringing its presence to 18 at-track activations across the NASCAR schedule in 2021. Pit Boss Grills will continue to activate at retail and key race events throughout the season for strategic hospitality events.

Pit Boss Grills will continue to participate in the NASCAR Fuel for Business Council, which brings together an exclusive group of more than 50 Official NASCAR Partners to construct business-to-business deals and co-marketing initiatives.