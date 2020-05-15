Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NASCAR Pinty’s Series announced Friday the postponement of two more races and the cancelation of three others.

The Canada-based series has postponed the June 6 race at Jukasa Motor Speedway in Haldimand County, Ontario and the June 27 race at Autodrome Chaudière in Vallée-Jonction, Quebec.

The series has canceled the western portion of the schedule, which included a July 25 race at Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin, Alberta and the July 29 twin races at Wyant Group Raceway in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

The series’ May 17 season opener was postponed on April 3.

NASCAR Pinty’s Series announces postponed, canceled races originally appeared on NBCSports.com